Newly-qualified lawyers in London will receive an 8% pay rise, from £90,000 to £97,000, as a result of this year's annual pay review. Salaries in the rest of England will go up by 5% to £63,000 while in Belfast the NQ rate will rise to £37,500, up from £36,500.

Shoosmiths chair Kirsten Hewson said the new pay scale reflects the "applicable market dynamics" and the firm's desire to attract the "best of the next generation of lawyers".

“At Shoosmiths, we’re known for being a great place to work, with bright, engaged, high-performing teams that deliver excellence for our clients," she said.

"Cultivating that positive environment starts with ensuring our junior colleagues thrive and excel. We are very pleased to offer a salary increase as a part of our holistic approach to developing our lawyers, affirming our dedication to training aspiring solicitors in a culture that’s supportive and ambitious.”

Ms Hewson added that salary increases are just one of the ways Shoosmiths demonstrates its commitment to supporting and nurturing junior talent. The firm has received numerous accolades for its training, most recently winning “Best Law Firm for Peer Support” in the Legal Cheek Awards 2024 and being named one of the “Best 100 Student Employers” by RateMyPlacement 2024.



In September the firm will welcome the first cohort of its Solicitor Apprenticeships programme, a vocation-based training scheme that offers an alternative route into the legal profession.

It is expected that four individuals will qualify as solicitors over a six-year period under the apprenticeship scheme which will launch in the Birmingham office. There are plans to expand the programme to other core offices in subsequent years.



