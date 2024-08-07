A landmark restaurant and bar next to a Scottish motorway has been put on the market.
CDLH Creevy Darroch has been instructed by Mitchells and Butlers to seek a purchaser or a tenant for the large-scale and "highly accessible site".
The firm said The Red Deer, adjacent to the M80 at Cumbernauld, is expected to attract "significant interest" from both potential owners and tenants.
Alan Creevy, director at CDLH, said: "The Red Deer is a purpose-built family restaurant/bar, on a highly assessable site off the roundabout leading to the M8 motorway at Cumbernauld.
"Whilst a relatively modern building, the property has been constructed as a Vintage Inn, offering extensive food, beverage and dining areas, along with a large beer garden and extensive parking facilities."
Mitchells and Butlers own pubs and restaurants across the UK including All Bar One and the Horseshoe Bar in Glasgow.
Mr Creevy also said: "This is an exciting opportunity, either as continued use as a restaurant/bar operation, with the possibility of specialising in steak or Italian.
"Alternatively, the property is in a highly accessible location, with extensive car parking, and may offer the opportunity for alternative use, capitalising on the large car park and ease of access, all subject, of course, to planning."
CDLH is seeking offers over £575,000 for the heritable property or premium offers are invited for a new lease at rental offers over £49,500 per annum.
CDLH said it expects "considerable interest in the property from both tenants and potential purchasers".
