The bridge will be strengthened, with masonry repairs, the replacement of missing stonework, vegetation clearance work and the installation of new fencing all taking place.

To enable the work to be delivered safely, a single lane road closure with 4-way traffic light control will be in place for the entire three-month project.

This will impact traffic on Dalsholm Road, Cleveden Road, Skaethorn Road and Temple Road but train services will be unaffected.

READ MORE: One of Glasgow's busiest bridges on track to reopen to traffic

Stephen Orr, project manager, Network Rail, said: “We’ve worked with Glasgow City Council to plan and deliver the work required and have found a way to do this while avoiding the need to close the road completely.

“While we appreciate that disruption to the road network is never ideal, carrying out an extensive programme of repair and maintenance on the structure now will keep it operational for longer without any further significant interventions.

“We thank everyone for their patience and will carry out this work as quickly as possible.”

A temporary compound area will be located behind Maryhill station for the duration of the project.

The extensive programme of work will extend the structure’s lifespan and is expected to reduce the maintenance requirement in the future.