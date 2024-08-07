Proposals for the new Glasgow development were submitted by Morrison Community Care Group (MCCG) and CCG (Scotland) in 2022 and approved earlier this year.

Morrison Community Care Group operates exclusively in the development space of the UK care sector but previously spent over 30 years as an operator beginning in Anniesland in 1988.

CCG has worked with MCCG since 2017 and on a joint venture basis as Morrison Community Care (CCG) Holdco since 2021.

Together, six care homes and over 350 bed spaces across the Central Belt have been created, with Anniesland Luxury Suites being their first development in the Glasgow city region.

Following a well-defined design blueprint that caters to the needs of people over the age of 65, the care home will offer a range of integrated amenities including private, en-suite bedrooms and dining rooms with meals cooked by professional chefs, as well as a cinema room, hair salon, champagne bar, visitor’s café and landscaped grounds.

Dedicated staff will be on-site, 24/7, to provide sector-leading residential, nursing, and dementia care services with up to 100 people operating across a wide variety of full-time job roles.

The retained clubhouse and bowling green will continue to operate during and after the construction period where it will remain available to serve active players as well as offering space to host events, parties, leisure classes and public meetings.

Paul Sokhi, MCCG managing director, said: "Morrison Community Care is a family-run business that has its roots in Anniesland. Morrison House, our very first care home, was opened on Anniesland Road in 1988 and was under our ownership for over 20 years.

"We are delighted to be back with Anniesland Luxury Suites, where we are not just addressing localised demand for modern accommodation for the elderly, but also creating up to 100 jobs whilst helping secure the future of a much-valued and well-utilised community facility.

"This is yet another step on the group’s journey to achieve our target of becoming the largest care home developer in the UK, to ease pressure on the NHS, and to provide quality, welcoming, sustainable care facilities for those that require them in our local communities and beyond."

Morrison Community Care and CCG work alongside recognised consultants including Holmes Miller, Cowal Design, Design Me, and CRGP, whilst utilising CCG’s own in-house divisional expertise that includes their own windows and doors, main construction with enhanced timber systems, and installation of public utilities, among others.

David Wylie, CCG managing director, said: “It is great to be under way at Anniesland Luxury Suites where we are bringing our joint expertise to our home city for the first time.

“Morrison Community Care and CCG, along with our valued partners, have delivered much-needed bed spaces to communities across Scotland for a number of years; now, here in Glasgow’s west end, we are helping to address localised demand through our innovative, methodical approach to design and construction to create an unrivalled, home-from-home living experience for elderly residents.

“We look forward to working alongside Yarrow Recreation Club and the wider community as we bring the development to completion in 2025.”