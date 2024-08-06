Data from vessel tracking website Marine Tracker suggests that the vessel which issued the distress signal may have been Mousetrap, the largest carbon fibre sailing catamaran in the world.

The £14m yacht, which is sailing under the flag of Cayman Islands, has 'West Palm Beach, USA' listed as its reported destination on the vessel tracking website.

⚠️YELLOW #Stornoway #Ullapool 06Aug Due to MV Loch Seaforth assisting the coastguard, the 20:10 arrival into Stornoway is currently delayed.



A further update will be provided once more information is available. — CalMac Service Info (@CalMac_Updates) August 6, 2024

CalMac took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to alert customers that the MV Loch Seaforth would be late in arriving into Stornoway due to the incident.

The post read: "Due to MV Loch Seaforth assisting the coastguard, the 20:10 arrival into Stornoway is currently delayed.

"A further update will be provided once more information is available."

A spokesperson for HM Coastguard confirmed to The Herald that an HM Coastguard helicopter is currently at the scene alongside Stornoway RNLI.

They said: "HM Coastguard was alerted to a radar emergency Search and Rescue Transponder (SART) received by a nearby vessel in The Minch off the Eye Peninsula.

"The alert was raised just after 7.30pm on 6 August.

"HM Coastguard are responding and an HM Coastguard helicopter is currently on scene alongside Stornoway RNLI all weather lifeboat."

The Herald has contacted CalMac for more information.