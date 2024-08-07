Posting on social media site TikTok, an account named the Scottish Defence Group – which had around 2,300 followers but has now been deleted – told people in the town to attend a “peaceful protest about hundreds of illegal fighting age men being housed in our communities that are a danger to our children”.

The post drew alarm from activists Stand Up to Racism, who have vowed to hold a counter-protest.

The Scottish Defence Group account also called for similar events in Aberdeen, East Kilbride, Glasgow and Greenock for this weekend, it is reported.

The post had been viewed more than 50,000 times, the Daily Record said.

Riot police separate rival protesters during an anti-Islamic protest at the same location in Norther Ireland (Image: Peter Morrison/PA Wire)

In response, Stand Up To Racism (SUTR) has organised a counter-protest to show solidarity with those they feel are being targeted by the Scottish Defence Group.

A Renfrewshire activist from SUTR said: “The level of violence against refugees and Muslims across England over the last week is highly concerning. Racist groups have attempted to stir up trouble in Renfrewshire before, targeting a hotel in Erskine that housed refugees, and saw weekly demonstrations by those calling for refugees inside the hotel to be removed and counter protestors turning up in response.

“We have already seen attempts by fascist groups to attack refugees in Erskine and we don’t want that replicated in Paisley.”

The activist added: “I think people should be worried that the scenes in England may happen here. We are not immune to the far-right influence.”

Stand Up To Racism members in Paisley have called this important protest against the far right

We say ##NaePasaran #RefugeesWelcome

SUTR members will be present from 5.30pm at the Watermill Hotel, with the activist adding: “We will have a positive and peaceful counter-protest to stop racists attacking those in the hotel.

“In Paisley where far-right plan to target hotel on Friday, oppose them & defend refugees.”

SUTR has also planned a series of Anti-Racism Day rallies in Glasgow, Dundee and Edinburgh on Saturday.

Unrest began following the murders of three young girls in Southport, Merseyside. Inaccurate social media posts blamed a Muslim asylum seeker for the killings.

More than 400 people have been arrested after disorder around England and Northern Ireland, according to police sources, with the number expected to rise in the coming days.

Unrest has spread across England and Northern Ireland (Image: Press Association Images)

Paisley and Renfrewshire South MP Johanna Baxter said she had spoken with police and reached out to faith leaders and vulnerable groups.

She added that “violent thuggery” designed to divide communities had no place on the streets or online.

“I utterly condemn the far-right thuggery we have seen over the course of recent days in other parts of the country,” she said.

“We all have a responsibility to make sure we are doing everything we can to reduce tensions, build a politics that is inclusive and to pull our country together to ensure hate will not win.”

UK Government Scottish secretary Ian Murray said the “hate-fuelled violence and thuggery” is “unacceptable and intolerable” as he calmed fears of any such unrest happening in Scotland. He said he was “reassured that Police Scotland do not have any specific intelligence that disorder is likely in Scotland at this point”.

Policing and law and order is a devolved matter and under the jurisdiction of the Scottish Government. Police Scotland would not confirm if any special measures will be employed in Paisley on Friday.

Assistant chief constable Gary Ritchie said: “We understand the violent disorder in other parts of the United Kingdom is causing concern and we are providing reassurance to communities across the country through enhanced patrols and direct engagement.”