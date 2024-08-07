The pagers first sounded at 1.18am, after the UK Coastguard received a DSC emergency message from a yacht in the Plockton area whose anchor was dragging which had resulted in the propeller getting fouled and losing propulsion.

The yacht was heading towards rocks in the Plockton and Loch Kishorn areas.

Kyle lifeboat, Spirit of Fred. Olsen, made best speed through windy conditions and rough seas, arriving on scene at 1.40am, by which time the yacht had found a sheltered place to anchor over night.

The lone sailor onboard the yacht did not require any assistance at that point so the lifeboat returned to Kyle and was made ready for service by 2.50 am.

The pagers then sounded again at 4.26 am, after conditions deteriorated further, resulting in the same yacht being dragged towards the rocks despite having 2 anchors out and being in a more sheltered location.

Once the yacht was safely moored in Plockton bay, both lifeboats departed the scene with Kyle lifeboat arriving back on station at 6.30am, where the boat was washed down, refuelled and made ready for service.

Jonathon MacKinnon, Helm for Kyle RNLI lifeboat. said: "The sailor onboard the yacht was extremely experienced and did a good job to single-handedly sail the vessel through some pretty bad weather and find some shelter in Loch Kishorn."

"Unfortunately, the worsening weather resulted in him ending up in a tricky situation, but our volunteer crew performed brilliantly in some pretty horrendous conditions and have now gone for a well-earned nap before they have to head out to their day jobs".