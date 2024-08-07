Concerns were raised overnight have been raised that trouble which has erupted in parts of England and Belfast could spread to Scotland.

Anti-racism campaigners have urged their members to gather in Paisley on Friday evening reports a mob was preparing to gather at a building in the town.

Posting on social media site TikTok, an account named the Scottish Defence Group – which had around 2,300 followers but has now been deleted – told people in the town to attend a “peaceful protest about hundreds of illegal fighting age men being housed in our communities that are a danger to our children”.

Former first minister Humza Yousaf yesterday revealed he has doubts over whether he and his family will stay in the UK amid a growing rise of Islamophobia and the far right.

He said that the riots south of the border over the last week have been concerning and he is now considering a future where he, his wife and three children move out of the UK and potentially away from Europe. Mr Yousaf has been vocal in his criticism of the trouble in England over the last week and there are concerns it could spread to Scotland.

Scottish Secretary Ian Murray claimed yesterday that there was no specific intelligence that there would be trouble north of the border after speaking to Police Scotland’s Chief Constable Jo Farrell.