It comes amid a spate of violent protests and attacks emerging across the UK in recent days following the knife attack in Southport that claimed the lives of three young girls attending a Taylor Swift holiday event.

Plans for a ‘pro-uk’ demonstration at George Square on September 7 were backed on social media by far-right agitator Tommy Robinson, whose birth name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, with a post stating: "The British are rising".

The post online received significant backlash from politicians and residents in Glasgow with many saying Mr Robinson was not welcome in the city.

Police Scotland last week said it would be ‘closely monitoring’ the situation in England amid fears the violence could spread to Scotland.

Rumours have circulated this morning that members of the far right would be gathering in George Square and marking to the former Swallows Hotel on Paisley Road West near Ibrox.

A source also told the Herald that they had been told to stay away from the city centre due to ‘unrest’.

However, authorities have now suggested that the news of protests today is the result of misinformation spreading online.

After visiting George Square at the supposed start time of the protest, it was clear that fears of the protests were unfounded.

The Glasgow landmark as typically quiet for a Wednesday afternoon, with the only site of potential violence coming from local pigeons scrapping for the crumbs left by Glasgow workers enjoying their lunchbreak on the benches.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “We are aware of speculation circulating about a protest in George Square, Glasgow, today.

“There is no intelligence to suggest any protest is planned. Please be wary of what you read on social media, and avoid speculation and sharing information which may be inaccurate.”

In England, anti-protests have been organised by the activist group Stand Up Against Racism.

An activist local to Glasgow working with the group has suggested the rumours of today’s protest in George Square, and suggested the event has been falsely promoted by the far right in an attempt to spread confusion.

A local activist from Stand Up to Racism said: “We’ve heard rumblings of various things. One of the elements this group are trying to do is put a lot of confusion in the air. We haven’t had anything credible as such that something concrete is happening.

“That doesn’t mean it won’t happen. What the far right are hoping to do is push people out on the street and it not be planned.

“They’re throwing a lot of stuff out to see what sticks, that doesn’t mean there is anything planned but we’ll be keeping an eye on what happens in Glasgow and the police are aware of it as well. I don’t foresee there being a major issue today, I think they’ll try go for Saturday when they have more numbers."