According to the notice, demolition work "must be commenced by September 30 and the work completed by December 9".

The ABC was previously one of the city's busiest and most renowned live-music venues, before it was devastated in the Glasgow Art School fire of June 15, 2018.

The historic former cinema-turned-nightclub has lain derelict since the fire spilled over to its roof, tearing through the B-listed structure and the adjoining Jumping Jacks pub.

In the past, the Sauchiehall Street building was been home to various cinemas under different owners as well and Ice Skating rink and the Hengler's Circus between 1904 and 1927.

It was first constructed in 1875, and was renovated many times over the decades, including being largely rebuilt in the 1920s.

Back in January, urban regeneration company Vita Group unveiled plans to transform the historic venue into a mixed-use development featuring a food hall and student accommodation.

It has no plan to retain any aspect of the historic former cinema - including its famous façade which still remains a feature of the Glasgow city centre streetscape.

A public consultation on the proposals on the “first in Scotland” food hall and public courtyard was held in February.

Above this will be a provision for student housing.

Vita Group is planning to introduce its 'House of Social' brand to the city, which which would see a "bustling destination food hall" that would allow Glasgow’s concept restaurants to introduce their brand to the city centre.

The development will tie into the ongoing regeneration plan for Glasgow's "Golden Z" area, which covers the city's central shopping precincts.

James Rooke, head of planning for Vita Group, said: “Glasgow’s undersupply of student accommodation is well documented and continues to impact on Glasgow’s rental market, reducing available homes across the city.

"With this proposal, we aim to reduce this shortfall in available accommodation with homes specifically designed around the needs’ of students in their second and third year who tend to find their way into the residential rental landscape.”

The former ABC site sits between Sauchiehall Street and Glasgow School of Art’s Mackintosh Building.

As such, design proposals include an Urban Park providing "a space for all whilst respecting the world-famous Mackintosh architecture".

The Vita Group has previously invested in Glasgow with its Vita Student West End residence. In April, it also submitted plans for affordable housing and student accommodation for a site on India Street in central Glasgow following a series of public consultations.

The proposal for the brownfield site includes the provision of 20 new affordable apartments which will be delivered with partner West of Scotland Housing Association and will be made up of 10 one-bedroom apartments suitable for single people or couples, with 10 two-bedroom apartments, suitable for families.

Stuart Patrick, Glasgow Chamber of Commerce chief executive said: “Sauchiehall Street has been identified as one of the biggest challenges we face, and the ABC is just one of the many current blights on this vital artery which highlight the scale of that challenge.

“It has, as a result, been singled out in the Council’s Golden Z report as deserving top priority for regeneration and renewal, so it is with open arms that we welcome Vita’s plans.

“Their track record speaks for itself, and we see this as a major step forward in the city’s regeneration journey.”

Previous proposals to demolish the ABC site entirely in 2019 were met with strong opposition from local politicians and conservation groups.