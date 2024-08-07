The two outlets have now opened in Merchant Square in the heart of Glasgow’s historic Merchant City.

The firm said Sano has now completed a "first-class refurbishment and are welcoming new customers”. Sano focuses on "authentic Neapolitan pizza, using the finest traditional ingredients sourced from Italy".

Its handmade pizza dough is "carefully proven for 48 hours before being baked in an intense 450-degree heat to create a light, delicious crust". The new unit has "attractive new additions including a pizza slice van in the central square, and its very own pizza takeaway with external call service counter direct onto Bell Street".

Peter Darroch, director at CDLH, said: "After a short marketing campaign for both units, Sano Pizza and Vodka Wodka have taken occupation. Sano have taken the former Bar Square at the junction of Bell Street and Candleriggs. Vodka Wodka have secured the former Beer Café on Candleriggs. Both units have access to the main internal square."

Vodka Wodka has just taken entry and will be undertaking a full refurbishment to welcome customers for Fresher’s Week. The premises are the latest new entry for the brand, which was initially created in Ashton Lane, in Glasgow’s west end in 2001.

The premises will provide "a first-class cocktail bar with one of the main target markets being the substantial student population who now reside in the Merchant City".

Mr Darroch also said: "We are delighted that Sano and Vodka Wodka are now part of the community at Merchant Square.

"Both are fantastic brands that will add to the vibrancy and popularity of the centre. We wish the new tenants every success with their businesses."

'Nature-inclusive design’ recommended for offshore wind schemes

New guidance aimed to ensure offshore wind farm developments are designed to coexist with nature has been published to mark National Marine Week.

Measures have been set out in a new report circulated by the Scottish Offshore Wind Energy Council this week recommending nature inclusive design to enhance biodiversity. The guidance was produced by the Collaboration for Environmental Mitigation & Nature Inclusive Design project, a collaboration between offshore wind developers and Scottish regulators.

Work starts on new ‘luxury’ care home in city's west end

Construction work has begun at a new private care home in the west end of Scotland's largest city.

The 58-bedroom Anniesland Road facility is set to regenerate surplus land adjacent to Yarrow Recreation Club "which will, in turn, secure the long-term future of the much-valued, community asset". Proposals for the new Glasgow development were submitted by Morrison Community Care Group (MCCG) and CCG (Scotland) in 2022 and approved earlier this year.