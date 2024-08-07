Brought to you by
Transforming your bathroom can be a rewarding yet complex project. With numerous decisions to make, it's essential to approach the task with careful planning and expert guidance.
MPH Group, Scotland's leading all-trades specialists, shares their top five tips for buying a new bathroom to ensure your renovation is a success.
1. Define Your Budget and Stick to It
One of the first steps in planning a bathroom renovation is establishing a realistic budget. Bathroom remodels can vary greatly in cost, typically ranging from £5,000 to £15,000, depending on the size and complexity of the project. Setting a clear budget helps you prioritise essential features, choose appropriate materials, and avoid overspending.
2. Prioritise Quality Materials
When selecting materials for your new bathroom, prioritize quality over price. Opting for durable and high-quality materials like ceramic tiles, porcelain fixtures, and stainless steel fittings ensures longevity and minimal maintenance. High-quality materials may have a higher initial cost, but they offer better value over time due to their durability and timeless appeal.
3. Optimise Your Layout for Functionality
A well-planned layout is crucial for maximising the functionality of your bathroom. Consider the placement of fixtures such as the shower, sink, and toilet to ensure optimal use of space and ease of movement. Consult with professional designers to create a layout that meets your needs and enhances your daily routine.
4. Incorporate Modern Technology
Integrating modern technology can significantly enhance your bathroom experience. Consider installing smart showers, heated towel racks, and energy-efficient lighting to improve comfort and convenience. MPH Group also recommends using their Virtual Reality (VR) technology to visualise your new bathroom design before installation, allowing you to make informed decisions about layout and features.
5. Choose a Reputable Installer
Selecting a reputable and experienced installer is critical to the success of your bathroom renovation. MPH Group offers comprehensive design and installation services, ensuring that every aspect of your project is handled with professionalism and expertise. Look for installers with positive reviews, strong recommendations, and industry certifications to guarantee high-quality workmanship.
Ewan McLean, Managing Director of MPH Group, said: “At MPH Group, we believe that a bathroom should be more than just a functional space.
"It should be a sanctuary that reflects your personal style and meets your practical needs. Our team is dedicated to delivering bespoke solutions that ensure every bathroom we design and install exceeds expectations in terms of quality and aesthetics.”
By following these expert new bathroom tips from MPH Group, you can transform your bathroom into a stylish and functional space that meets your needs and exceeds your expectations. For more personalised advice and top-quality installation services, contact MPH Group—your trusted partner in home improvements across Scotland.
For more information, visit the MPH Group website or call 0800 779 7778.
