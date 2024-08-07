Council leaders are working “at pace” to resolve pay disputes in a bid to prevent refuse workers taking strike action next week.
Cosla, the umbrella body which represents Scotland’s 32 local authorities, has said it has offered “the absolute limit” of available cash to unions.
However, the 3.2% pay offer was rejected by Unite, Unison and GMB, with waste and recycling staff from 26 councils expected to walk out for eight days from 5am on Wednesday August 14 to 4.59am on Thursday August 22.
It echoes a similar strike in 2022 which was only resolved when Scottish ministers stepped into to provide additional funding to increase pay for council staff.
Council leaders have asked the Scottish Government for additional funding, however, there is currently “no new funding identified” following a meeting last week.
A Cosla spokeswoman said: “Negotiations are ongoing and considerable work is being done at pace to explore all options with regards to local government pay.”
She added: “With no new funding in place yet, the most recent 3.2% offer is the absolute limit of affordability for councils, without putting jobs and services at risk in the current challenging financial climate we are facing.
“We value our workforce and are working at pace to find a resolution as quickly as possible, especially given impacts of the industrial action that is planned to start on August 14.”
Concerns have also been raised as the strikes will impact the Edinburgh Festival with unions warning of a “stinking summer” if the walk-out goes ahead.
The Scottish Government has been asked for comment.
