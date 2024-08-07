The four-bedroom home in the city’s Willowbrae area was on sale for £480,000, and has already been sold.

Estate agents ESPC said the house came second in a top-ten list of it’s most clicked on homes in July, with top spot taken by a renovated one-bedroom cottage in the city’s Newington area on the market for offers over £185,000.

The ten properties gathered more than 70,000 views on espc.com between them. Nine of the properties on the list were houses, with the tenth being a duplex upper flat.

There was an even spread of attention between Edinburgh and East Lothian, with four properties in each of these regions making the list, alongside one in Midlothian and one in the Scottish Borders.

The Christmas house - in summer

The list also included a tumbledown cottage in Dalkeith which requires substantial renovation – but is still valued at offers over £150,000.

Properties were generally on the more affordable end of budgets this month, with the dilapidated cottage the cheapest on the list, while the most expensive come in at under half a million pounds, listed at £495,000.

Properties were also in typically more affordable areas overall, with a concentration in areas such as Tranent, Musselburgh, Leith and Dalkeith.

Waverley Lodge - Scotland's 'most-viewed property' in July, according to ESPC

ESPC said that “In a shift” from the patterns seen in recent months, most of the properties are still available.

This was put down to a combination of more choice for buyers and slightly slower selling times may account.

Three of the ten homes are already under offer, with one going to a closing date imminently, however of the available homes, most were listed for sale in the latter half of July.

Newton Cottage 'needs some renovation'

Paul Hilton, CEO of ESPC, said: “This month is an interesting twist on what we’ve seen recently with our most popular properties. This month has a much more balanced spread of locations appealing to property seekers, although we’d expect to see these higher levels of interest in Edinburgh and the more affordable areas of East Lothian that this month’s list indicates.

“Budgets are definitely on the more affordable side this month too, with all of our top ten homes coming in at less than £500,000, and two under £200,000, meaning there appears to be plenty of interest in the market from first-time buyers and younger second-steppers, searching for family homes that offer long-term stability and flexibility too.

“I’m not surprised to once again see incredible demand for houses over flats; with the financial market having been so turbulent in recent years, we can expect that homeowners and aspiring homeowners would like to find a home that they can spend the next few years in comfortably without the worry of outgrowing it.”