The world’s oldest calendar, carved onto an ancient pillar around 12,000 years ago, has been discovered by UK archaeologists.
The timekeeping system, unearthed at the Gobekli Tepe site in mountains of Anatolia in Turkey, suggests people were accurately recording dates 10,000 years before it was documented in Greece in 150 BC.
Analysing the markings, a team led by the University of Edinburgh found 365 “V” symbols etched on one of the pillars at the site, each thought to represent a single day.
This calendar also shows 12 lunar months with 11 additional days, the researchers said.
READ MORE: University strikes med-tech deal
Additionally, the carvings appear to depict a comet strike that wiped out large animals 13,000 years ago and triggered a mini ice age that lasted 1,200 years.
This event is thought to have shaped human civilisation with new developments in agriculture and religion.
Dr Martin Sweatman, of the University of Edinburgh’s School of Engineering, who led the research, said: “It appears the inhabitants of Gobekli Tepe were keen observers of the sky, which is to be expected given their world had been devastated by a comet strike.
“This event might have triggered civilisation by initiating a new religion and by motivating developments in agriculture to cope with the cold climate.
“Possibly, their attempts to record what they saw are the first steps towards the development of writing millennia later.”
The Gobekli Tepe site, which features the oldest-known man-made structures, was built by hunter-gatherers between 9,600 and 8,200 BC, predating Stonehenge by more than 6,000 years.
The monument’s exact purpose has puzzled experts for decades, although many believe the place was used in connection with rituals, such as funerals.
The markings also depict the summer solstice as a separate, special day, represented by a “V” worn around the neck of a bird-like beast, the researchers said.
The team also uncovered a second pillar showing a meteor stream that lasted 27 days.
The findings, published in the journal Time And Mind, suggest these ancient humans used precession, the wobble in Earth’s axis which affects the movement of constellations across the sky, to record dates.
The markings also appear to show both solar and lunar cycles, which the researchers said could represent the world’s earliest calendar, combining the motions of the sun and moon.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here