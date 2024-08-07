SBS was reaccredited by AACSB just last month for the full five year period which, along with accreditation from EQUIS and AMBA, puts it in the top 6% of business schools offering an MBA around the world.

SBS offers over 30 programmes covering accounting & finance, economics, entrepreneurship & innovation, management, marketing, management science including data and business analysis consulting, human resource management, energy, climate change and sustainability and, of course, our MBA degree.

Each of our departments offers a range of programmes to suit all business and personal development needs. All programmes are continually updated to ensure they meet the needs of business and produce graduates ready to make a difference. Some programmes are offered via part-time learning to ensure there’s an option for everyone’s circumstances.

Doing a Masters is an ideal way to expand on knowledge in the area you work in, perhaps with the aim of a promotion, or these postgraduate programmes are a way of pivoting from one career area to another.

(Image: Luigi De Pasquale)

Rebecca McKinnon was a nurse before she decided to do the MSc in Human Resource Management which led to a complete career change for her: “Through the course I got to go on placement with a HR consultancy called The TCM Group. I got to work with them on my dissertation project, which led me to win a first-place prize for it. But not only that, it led to employment. There I was, an ex-nurse with no HR job on my CV with a job for a HR company that did the aspirational HR we were reading about in the textbooks (but wasn’t even sure existed in the real world). All before the course had even finished.”

Our Marketing department – one of the first to be established in the UK - offers an MSc in Marketing and International Marketing as well as Digital Marketing Management and Tourism Marketing Management. The Department has excellent relationships with industry, providing students with the opportunity to build networks and engage with potential employers- through guest speaker events, class trips, live projects as well as the department's Marketing Works – Marketing Works is a central part of the programme for all MSc degrees in the Department of Marketing. Supervised by Marketing academics, students work in groups on real-life projects put forward by various businesses.

Strathclyde’s ethos is to be ‘a place of useful learning’ and SBS endeavours to include practical learning through all programmes to ensure students are ready for their chosen career when they graduate.

Lewis Clennan did the MSc in Digital Marketing Management and had this to say about the course content: “Some stand out classes included a class in semester one where we had to conduct real research into the creation of an app. It was useful not just to learn about research methods but put them into practice and use them for us. The second semester we had a module where a digital marketing agency came out and taught us about different e-marketing tactics and how they used them.”

The Hunter Centre for Entrepreneurship, Strategy and Innovation – endowed by entrepreneur and philanthropist Sir Tom Hunter – offers programmes to help people become entrepreneurs or to think more entrepreneurially within a business.

The MSc Entrepreneurship, Innovation and Technology helps budding entrepreneurs conceive and crystallise their ideas about their venture start-up or new business project and offers the chance to undertake a virtual incubation project to develop an innovative business opportunity where students work in groups to take a business idea to the next level.

The MSc Project Management & Innovation is also a highly practical, career-focused programme, which addresses a global skills gap for effective project managers. The Consulting in Practice module provides an opportunity to put into practice all that’s been learned and allows each student, as part of a small team, to work on a live issue for a client organisation. The programme also offers collaboration and engagement with the University’s Technology & Innovation Centre and associated companies.

Whatever course you opt for, SBS is at the heart of the University campus – the business school was recently renovated and offers modern learning facilities as well as easy access to the University Library, Sports Centre and Teaching & Learning Building, which encompasses Strath Union, which are all situated just metres away.

Funding your studies is crucial, and SBS encourages you to explore the various funding options available. Some potential sources of financial support include:

Scholarships: The University of Strathclyde offers a generous scholarship programme for UK students. Admissions applications will be evaluated for eligibility for the Strathclyde Business School Masters Scholarship. Applicants are typically notified of their scholarship status within a week of receiving an offer.

Government Loans: Depending on your location, you may qualify for government loans to support your postgraduate studies, covering both tuition fees and living expenses. Students residing in Scotland should visit the SAAS website to explore their options, while students from England, Northern Ireland, or Wales should check with their local funding organisations.

Our programmes can help make career dreams come true. Masters of Business & Management (MBM) graduate Lewis O’Neill believes his experience helped him secure his new role: “The quick pace and change of classes kept me engaged throughout the duration of the course. The mixture of assignments such as group work, essays and presentations allowed me to develop a multitude of skills which have adequately prepared me for a career in industry.

“During my time on the MBM I was fortunate enough to secure a position on Turner and Townsend’s Graduate Programme as a Project Manager, starting in September 2024. I believe the skills and experiences I acquired on the MBM set me up well for this role and allowed me to perform to the best of my ability throughout the recruitment process.”

If you have any questions about funding options or would like more information on any aspect of our Masters programmes, please book a confidential application support meeting with our admissions team or email sbs.admissions@strath.ac.uk or join our August recruitment event