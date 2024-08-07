In a speech to business leaders earlier today, the BoJ's influential deputy governor said the central bank will not hike interest rates when markets are unstable.

"As we're seeing sharp volatility in domestic and overseas financial markets, it's necessary to maintain current levels of monetary easing for the time being," said Shinichi Uchida, a career central banker seen as a mastermind of BoJ policy.

Speaking at a press conference afterwards, he added: "Personally, I see more factors popping up that require us being cautious about raising interest rates."

Weaker than expected jobs and manufacturing data out of the US has sparked concerns that the world's biggest economy could be headed for recession. This was the prima facie trigger for the meltdown at the start of this week, leading to calls for an emergency rate cut by the Federal Reserve.

But fears that the Fed is "behind the curve" by keeping interest rates too high for too long are exaggerated.

The poor manufacturing and employment data from the US were skewed by a number of one-off factors including weather-related impacts from Hurricane Beryl and the shutdown of the auto industry by a cyber attack. Further evidence is required to confirm that any slowdown is the start of a new trend.

In any event, US interest rates will almost certainly be coming down after the Fed's next meeting in September. Until then, nerves will remain on edge with further key data due out next week.