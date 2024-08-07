John Swinney hosted a meeting with the other party leaders of Scotland and senior police officers as they discussed the ongoing disorder in the UK.
Chief Constable Jo Farrell and Assistant Chief Constable Gary Ritchie met with the First Minister in Edinburgh on Wednesday afternoon as tensions continue to grow across the country. Riots have occurred on a daily basis in England over the past week and although there have been none in Scotland so far, the Police are keeping a close watch on anything that happens.
Reassurances have been made to religious leaders over fears the attacks on Mosques could move north of the border. Suggestions a far right gathering could take place in Glasgow’s George Square on Wednesday morning were dismissed by Police earlier today but they revealed they are closely monitoring the situation and remaining in contact with communities throughout Scotland.
An event dubbed a ‘Pro UK’ rally has been organised for September 7 and been backed by Tommy Robinson while anti-racism demonstrations are also being organised to show support for refugees and ethnic minorities who have been targeted elsewhere in the UK, including this weekend.
Assistant Chief Constable Gary Ritchie, said: “We understand the concern and officers right across Scotland are providing reassurance to communities across the country through enhanced patrols and direct engagement.
"We continue to closely monitor the situation to ensure any potential for violence or disorder in Scotland is identified quickly and responded to immediately.
“Policing in Scotland has strong relationships with the public and we are grateful for the ongoing support of our communities.
"We are aware of a number of potential protests, and counter protests, over the coming weeks, which will be policed appropriately but we are not going to speculate on or add publicity to individual potential events.
"I would also encourage everyone to be responsible in their use of social media and not to share speculation or inaccurate information. Please think twice about what you read, share and believe from online sources.
"Police Scotland is a rights-based organisation, and our role is to ensure public safety while balancing the rights of protesters who wish to peacefully demonstrate. We encourage anyone with concerns or information to contact us through 101.
“Violence and disorder is not legitimate protest and anyone who engages in disorder will be dealt with swiftly and robustly.
“Our thoughts continue to be with those affected by the appalling violence which has been experienced in some communities and with our brave colleagues in UK policing.
“We continue to be in close touch with other UK police services should requests for support be required.”
