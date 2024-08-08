Scotch whisky liqueur business Magnum is launching a drive for growth in the tourist market after striking a distribution deal with a major retailer.
The deal with Co-op will result in Magnum’s national distribution with the chain doubling in terms of the number of stores covered.
Magnum will be available in more than 50 Co-op stores following the deal, which is expected to be worth around £75,000 in terms of retail sales value.
The deal was struck months after the opening of a £1 million Magnum production facility in Fife. This could support a significant increase in sales of the liqueur.
The drink is produced by combining cream with single malt whisky from Benriach distillery on Speyside.
The growth drive is being led by Edinburgh-based Hemisphere Brands, which owns Magnum.
READ MORE: Edinburgh investment giant posts profit after cutting 500 jobs
Hemisphere’s Lee Schofield said the deal with Co-op could help Magnum capitalise on the appeal of products identified with Scotland in tourist markets.
She said Hemisphere had selected key retail outlets in the Highlands and Islands, Bute, Arran, Tiree, Orkney and the Scottish Borders.
“These popular tourist hotspots will also help introduce Magnum to UK and international visitors who are looking for a truly authentic Scottish product and souvenir to take home,” noted Ms Schofield.
Magnum is sold in a range of export markets including the USA, Canada and South Africa.
In June last year Magnum signed Scottish world curling champions Team Mouat as brand ambassadors.
READ MORE: Green energy output slump poses challenge for SNP Government
The new facility in Kirkcaldy could allow production of Magnum to increase to 135,000 litres annually, from 100,000 litres. It can produce 40 bottles of Magnum a minute.
Six people work on the production line for the drink.
When the facility was launched in June Ms Schofield said it could also be used to allow Hemisphere to develop new products. These might use ingredients such as rum or tequila.
Hemisphere Brands said Magnum is on sale in selected Co-op stores in Scotland for £24 per 70 centilitre flask.
The liqueur is packaged in a stainless steel flask, which the company said is designed to be reusable and recyclable.
The liqueur launched in the UK in 2015.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here