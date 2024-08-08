Magnum will be available in more than 50 Co-op stores following the deal, which is expected to be worth around £75,000 in terms of retail sales value.

The deal was struck months after the opening of a £1 million Magnum production facility in Fife. This could support a significant increase in sales of the liqueur.

The drink is produced by combining cream with single malt whisky from Benriach distillery on Speyside.

The growth drive is being led by Edinburgh-based Hemisphere Brands, which owns Magnum.

Hemisphere’s Lee Schofield said the deal with Co-op could help Magnum capitalise on the appeal of products identified with Scotland in tourist markets.

She said Hemisphere had selected key retail outlets in the Highlands and Islands, Bute, Arran, Tiree, Orkney and the Scottish Borders.

“These popular tourist hotspots will also help introduce Magnum to UK and international visitors who are looking for a truly authentic Scottish product and souvenir to take home,” noted Ms Schofield.

Magnum is sold in a range of export markets including the USA, Canada and South Africa.

In June last year Magnum signed Scottish world curling champions Team Mouat as brand ambassadors.

The new facility in Kirkcaldy could allow production of Magnum to increase to 135,000 litres annually, from 100,000 litres. It can produce 40 bottles of Magnum a minute.

Six people work on the production line for the drink.

When the facility was launched in June Ms Schofield said it could also be used to allow Hemisphere to develop new products. These might use ingredients such as rum or tequila.

Hemisphere Brands said Magnum is on sale in selected Co-op stores in Scotland for £24 per 70 centilitre flask.

The liqueur is packaged in a stainless steel flask, which the company said is designed to be reusable and recyclable.

The liqueur launched in the UK in 2015.