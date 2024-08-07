Police Scotland Chief Constable Jo Farrell gave a briefing on the situation to party leaders and on plans to deal with an violence spreading north of the Border.

Riots have occurred on a daily basis in England over the past week and although there have been none in Scotland so far, police officers are closely monitoring the situation.

Hundreds of people have been arrested following disorder in many towns and cities south of the border since false claims spread that a 17-year-old suspect behind the killings of three young girls in Southport at the beginning of last week was an asylum seeker.

Mr Swinney said: "I'm very concerned - as many people are in our community - about the violence that has erupted in other parts of the United Kingdom."

However, the First Minister added that police officers in Scotland were equipped to deal with any unrest north of the border.

Officers were assessing risks in Scotland amid concerns of demonstrations across the country.

"We can't demonstrate at this stage if those risks will materialise, but what we can do is prepare for such risks and I am confident that Police Scotland is working with absolute focus on making sure that should any risks of that materialise, we are able to put in place the measures to provide assurance and safety for the communities in Scotland who have a right to feel safe in our society today," he said.

"My positive meetings today were intended to provide reassurance that this is a time for solidarity and that we are united in our opposition to anyone who would seek to use disorder to divide people.

“I have drawn together faith leaders from across communities in Scotland to express our solidarity together - we respect each other and we want everybody to be safe within our society.

“I have also brought together leaders of political parties in Scotland for a briefing with Police Scotland to enable the police to set out the work they are undertaking to keep people safe in Scotland, should we face any events of the type that we have seen in other parts of the United Kingdom.

“The displays of violence, prejudice and Islamophobia seen in other parts of the United Kingdom have no place in democratic society, and I want to reassure people in Scotland that we have plans and preparations in place to ensure everybody is kept safe.

“We are absolutely not complacent and remain vigilant. I am in regular contact with the Chief Constable who has reassured me that Police Scotland has the capability and resources in place to respond should we face the same challenges.”

Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross said: “This was a constructive meeting convened by the First Minister allowing myself and other opposition party leaders to discuss the situation here in Scotland with the Chief Constable and other senior police officers, in the wake of the recent riots in other parts of the UK.

“That violence has understandably concerned many communities across Scotland about the possibility of similar disturbing scenes occurring here.

"I was reassured that Police Scotland are continuing to monitor any potential events north of the border and that robust measures are in place to keep people safe.

“There must be a zero-tolerance approach towards this appalling behaviour and that anyone responsible will be met will the full force of the law.

“In the modern age, social media is playing a significant role in escalating these incidents. We all have a duty to call out misinformation as elected representatives to ensure our constituents feel safe where they live and work.

“I will continue to liaise with the First Minister as well as senior police chiefs and hopefully we can avoid the violence and destruction we have seen elsewhere.”

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar said: “I think it's really important that we speak with one voice to say that we will not allow the actions of a mindless minority of far right thugs who want to incite violence to define our country.

“I've been really reassured by both the language, the actions and the tone of the UK Government, the Scottish Government, and also Police Scotland, who have been very clear that this is an open, welcoming, tolerant country and that we will not stand for violence on our streets.

“I have also been reassured to hear that there will be a robust response to people who want to cause fear and violence in our communities or in our wider society.

“We have had times before when the far right have tried to organise in Scotland and in my hometown of Glasgow and they've always been been rejected.

“It’s important that we do not become complacent and that we stay prepared.”

Scottish Greens co-leader Patrick Harvie said: “We are grateful to the Scottish Government and Police Scotland for bringing the political parties together for this briefing.

“The far right threat has not been as prominent in Scotland as in some other parts of the UK over recent days, but there is no guarantee that this will continue and we have already been hearing concerns from communities and organisations being targeted with abuse and threats.

“While a coherent and informed police response is vital to help keep people safe, it is clearly not enough on its own.

“What the UK has been seeing is not simply criminality or mindless violence as some people have argued. It is driven by a deliberate, intentional far right movement, and the conditions which have made this possible are political - austerity, inequality, lack of hope in many parts of the country, and high profile voices in politics and the media telling people that immigrants, asylum seekers and Muslims are the cause of their problems.

“Since the causes of this crisis are political, so are the solutions. We must invest in communities, restore public services, redistribute wealth, and make it clear that refugees and other targeted groups are a valued and essential part of our society.

“We will not allow racist and fascist forces to succeed, and we must work together to drive these toxic ideas from Scottish politics and society.”