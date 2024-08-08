Scottish airline Loganair has recruited a new chief operating officer and accountable manager.
Natalie Bush, currently UK director and accountable manager for TUI Airways, will join the Glasgow-based aviation firm as part of its executive committee in December. Ms Bush will report to chief executive Luke Farajallah, the aviation veteran who moved into the role early this year.
She will also join the firm’s board safety review committee, reporting directly to chairman James Drummond on matters relating to airline safety and safety culture.
Mr Farajallah said: “We are extremely happy to have been able to attract one of the most talented rising stars of the aviation sector, whose career is going from strength to strength, to the UK’s largest regional airline. Natalie makes a huge impact wherever she goes, and she thoroughly deserves this hugely important and exciting leadership opportunity at Loganair. We are looking forward to her arrival later this year.”
Ms Bush spent several years in the Royal Navy as a warfare officer, before joining Flybe as a pilot, initially flying the BAE146 and the Embraer 195 aircraft.
She went on to achieve a command on the Q400 fleet at the same time as taking on management roles, which led to her being appointed as director of safety and security for the airline until 2019, before leaving to join Specialist Aviation Services (now Gama Aviation) as chief operating officer. Following a successful time in the rotary sector, delivering helicopter and maintenance services to the UK air ambulance industry, she then returned to the airline sector with TUI Airways.
At Loganair, Ms Bush will lead on all operational and service delivery areas including the pilot, cabin crew and airport workforce groups. She will be responsible for ground handling, safety, security, and compliance, as well as for the network operations teams. She will also lead industrial relations across the frontline areas.
