She will also join the firm’s board safety review committee, reporting directly to chairman James Drummond on matters relating to airline safety and safety culture.

READ MORE: Boss of Glasgow-based Loganair quits with immediate effect

Mr Farajallah said: “We are extremely happy to have been able to attract one of the most talented rising stars of the aviation sector, whose career is going from strength to strength, to the UK’s largest regional airline. Natalie makes a huge impact wherever she goes, and she thoroughly deserves this hugely important and exciting leadership opportunity at Loganair. We are looking forward to her arrival later this year.”

Ms Bush spent several years in the Royal Navy as a warfare officer, before joining Flybe as a pilot, initially flying the BAE146 and the Embraer 195 aircraft.

She went on to achieve a command on the Q400 fleet at the same time as taking on management roles, which led to her being appointed as director of safety and security for the airline until 2019, before leaving to join Specialist Aviation Services (now Gama Aviation) as chief operating officer. Following a successful time in the rotary sector, delivering helicopter and maintenance services to the UK air ambulance industry, she then returned to the airline sector with TUI Airways.

READ MORE: Magnet project raises hopes for troubled Sauchiehall Street

At Loganair, Ms Bush will lead on all operational and service delivery areas including the pilot, cabin crew and airport workforce groups. She will be responsible for ground handling, safety, security, and compliance, as well as for the network operations teams. She will also lead industrial relations across the frontline areas.