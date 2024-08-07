An city centre hotel has unveiled the new look of its public areas following a £750k investment into the property.
Occupying five Georgian townhouses with original and unique features, The Hotel Indigo Edinburgh York Place is a 'quirky' boutique hotel operated by the Splendid Hospitality Group.
With work carried out by Bell and Swift, a commercial interior design firm based near Glasgow, the redesigned spaces now look to "transport guests through Edinburgh’s rich history" and draw inspiration from the city's artistic heritage.
The hotel’s general manager, Chris Logan, said: “We are thrilled to welcome guests to experience our beautifully redesigned spaces that honour the city's past while embracing its dynamic present.
"The unveiling of these areas marks a new chapter for the hotel, inviting guests to draw back the curtain and immerse themselves in the rich tapestry of Edinburgh's culture and history.”
The Architect is a newly expanded restaurant within the hotel which has increased its capacity from 41 to 80 covers, offering guests an "open and airy" breakfast area.
The space honours the city’s famous architects, featuring herringbone flooring and stripped back look that pay homage to the city's rich architectural heritage.
Elsewhere, The Photographer & Chemist Bar now reflects the "gritty industrial side of the city’s past" as well as its history of photography and chemistry.
This is evident in details such as a carpet design inspired by the mixing of chemicals used in a photography dark room.
Finally the reception area of the hotel has been reimagined to "embody the spirit of creativity and performance" with artwork playing a pivotal role in setting the stage for a memorable stay.
For more information visit the hotel's website, here.
