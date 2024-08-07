With work carried out by Bell and Swift, a commercial interior design firm based near Glasgow, the redesigned spaces now look to "transport guests through Edinburgh’s rich history" and draw inspiration from the city's artistic heritage.

Pictured: An artist impression of the new reception space (Image: Supplied)

The hotel’s general manager, Chris Logan, said: “We are thrilled to welcome guests to experience our beautifully redesigned spaces that honour the city's past while embracing its dynamic present.

"The unveiling of these areas marks a new chapter for the hotel, inviting guests to draw back the curtain and immerse themselves in the rich tapestry of Edinburgh's culture and history.”

The Architect is a newly expanded restaurant within the hotel which has increased its capacity from 41 to 80 covers, offering guests an "open and airy" breakfast area.

Pictured: An artist impression of the expanded restaurant area (Image: Supplied)

The space honours the city’s famous architects, featuring herringbone flooring and stripped back look that pay homage to the city's rich architectural heritage.

Elsewhere, The Photographer & Chemist Bar now reflects the "gritty industrial side of the city’s past" as well as its history of photography and chemistry.

This is evident in details such as a carpet design inspired by the mixing of chemicals used in a photography dark room.

Pictured: The new bar is said to reflect the gritty industrial side of the city’s past (Image: Supplied)

Finally the reception area of the hotel has been reimagined to "embody the spirit of creativity and performance" with artwork playing a pivotal role in setting the stage for a memorable stay.

