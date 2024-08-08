"The new Ardgowan Distillery Company Limited building is taking shape in the Spango Valley just outside Inverkip," Martin McAdam, chief executive of Ardgowan Distillery, told The Herald.

The company is developing what it has called a "cathedral of whisky".

Mr McAdam continued: "The structure is conceived as a Scandinavian longhouse, stretching from north to south across the landscape, symbolically uniting the Highland, Lowland, and Island whisky regions.

"The distillery's design embodies the quintessential Scottish values of warmth and hospitality. Its unique positioning at the crossroads of Scotland's diverse whisky-producing areas promises to create a truly distinctive spirit that captures the essence of the country's rich distilling traditions."

Mr McAdam said: “Muir Group has been appointed as the principal contractor for the project, bringing their expertise to bear on the complex construction. The heart of the distillery - its production equipment - will be supplied by the renowned Briggs of Burton, ensuring top-quality craftsmanship in every aspect of the whisky-making process.

How the distillery will look when completed (Image: Ardgowan Distillery)

“"Adding to the building's design is its state-of-the-art roof system, provided by Kalzip and being installed by specialists Fowler Mackenzie. This modern roofing solution promises to blend seamlessly with the longhouse aesthetic while providing optimal protection for the precious spirit being crafted within. The roof colour scheme helps meld the building into the rural landscape.

"Ardgowan Distillery Company Limited springs to life. The roof is dramatically unveiled and we reveal the inner sanctum of our soon-to-be distillery. Watch as our first huge process tanks are carefully maneuvered into place. This isn't just construction; it's our vision coming to life.

"Ardgowan Distillery Company Limited has an open day planned on the distillery site on September 7 with music featuring the Laurettes and DJ Bruce Glenny."