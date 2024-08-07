The former Prince and Princess of Wales Hospice building, which overlooks the River Clyde, was not in use and there were no reports of any injuries.

Images of the three-storey building show the roof has been completed destroyed by the blaze.

Police enquiries are ongoing.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 8.20pm on Monday, August 5, we were called to a building fire on Carlton Place in Glasgow.

"Emergency services attended and there were no reports of injuries.

"The fire is being treated as wilful and enquiries are ongoing."