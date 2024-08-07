Police are treating a fire at a historic building in Glasgow as deliberate.

Emergency services were called to Carlton Place at around 8.20pm on Monday following a report of a building fire.

The former Prince and Princess of Wales Hospice building, which overlooks the River Clyde, was not in use and there were no reports of any injuries. 

Images of the three-storey building show the roof has been completed destroyed by the blaze. 

READ MORE: Fire crews work through the night to extinguish Glasgow blaze

Police enquiries are ongoing.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 8.20pm on Monday, August 5, we were called to a building fire on Carlton Place in Glasgow.

"Emergency services attended and there were no reports of injuries.

"The fire is being treated as wilful and enquiries are ongoing."