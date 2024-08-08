The agent described the Richmond Park Hotel in Bo’ness as "popular".

"Situated on the Linlithgow Road in the historic town of Bo’ness and a short drive from Falkirk, the hotel features The Copper Kiln Restaurant & Bar, two function rooms and 47 beautifully decorated ensuite letting rooms and is highly popular for weddings and afternoon tea," Christie & Co said.

The restaurant (Image: Christie & Co)

The hotel has been sold to private owners, "who wish to expand on the current business and rejuvenate the food and beverage operations".

Simon Watson, Business Agent at Christie & Co who handled the sale, said: "On behalf of our private clients, I am delighted to announce the sale of the Richmond Park Hotel following a completely off-market process.

"The property was sold to a private buyer who we have previously worked with, which demonstrates the relationship with have with our clients across the region. We wish our clients and the new owners all the success for the future.

"If you are considering a sale, get in touch for a confidential and no obligation chat."

Bo'ness has a near-2,000-year-old history. The Antonine Wall was the most northerly frontier of the Roman Empire, running for 40 Roman miles from modern Bo’ness to Old Kilpatrick.