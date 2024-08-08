The pharmacy has been owned by Fiona Arris since 2008 who brought it to market in order to retire. It has been purchased by Kenneth Manson of Kemnay Pharmacy, a family operator which owns pharmacies in Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Dundee, in a deal brokered by Christie & Co.

Mr Manson, managing director at Kemnay Pharmacy, said: “This pharmacy was a natural fit to our existing portfolio. We were delighted that the acquisition, handled extremely efficiently by Karl and his team, completed within the projected three-month timeframe in a relaxed stress-free manner. We look forward to building on the success of the business and wish Fiona a happy retirement.”

Mr Clezy, director of pharmacy at Christie & Co, said: “This was a quick sale process, as expected, as this is an attractive pharmacy business in a sought-after area of Aberdeen.

"The pharmacy has been well looked after by Fiona for a long time, who has invested in the premises and has looked after the staff. We received three notes of interest in the first week of marketing and the sale completed within a three-month period. The pharmacy is perfect for the new owners as they already own pharmacies in similar areas to Rubislaw.”

Anderson & Spence Pharmacy was sold for an undisclosed sum. The pharmacy is managed by an employed, experienced pharmacist who is also an independent prescriber.