The dissent followed his decision to go back on a previous announcement not to stand to be an MP and stand for the Aberdeenshire North and Moray East seat after party bosses ruled former colleague David Duguid to be too ill for the campaign.

Six MSPs have thrown their hat in the ring to take over from Mr Ross.

Mr Ross will remain interim leader until the contest is complete (Image: (Andrew Milligan/PA))

Deputy leader Meghan Gallacher, Russell Findlay, Jamie Greene, Murdo Fraser, Brian Whittle and Liam Kerr have all announced their intention to stand.

Nominations for the post open on Thursday and will close on August 22 at noon, with candidates required to receive the backing of 100 party members to be able to run.

READ MORE: Scottish Tory leadership hopeful warns of contest divisions

READ MORE: Scottish Tories to unveil new leader at end of September

The contest will last for just over one month, with contenders taking part in a number of hustings events across the country as well as a digital event before ballots close on September 26 and the winner is declared the following day.

Mr Ross will continue as the party’s interim leader until his replacement is announced.

His final weeks in the job will likely see him expected to respond to key announcements from the Scottish Government, including John Swinney’s first Programme for Government, as well as the medium-term financial strategy, both of which were delayed due to the unexpected announcement of the General Election.