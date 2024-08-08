The nominations in the race to be the next leader of the Scottish Tories will open on Thursday.
Douglas Ross announced plans to quit the role during the General Election campaign after a briefing from inside the party to a Sunday newspaper about his Westminster expenses.
The dissent followed his decision to go back on a previous announcement not to stand to be an MP and stand for the Aberdeenshire North and Moray East seat after party bosses ruled former colleague David Duguid to be too ill for the campaign.
Six MSPs have thrown their hat in the ring to take over from Mr Ross.
Deputy leader Meghan Gallacher, Russell Findlay, Jamie Greene, Murdo Fraser, Brian Whittle and Liam Kerr have all announced their intention to stand.
Nominations for the post open on Thursday and will close on August 22 at noon, with candidates required to receive the backing of 100 party members to be able to run.
The contest will last for just over one month, with contenders taking part in a number of hustings events across the country as well as a digital event before ballots close on September 26 and the winner is declared the following day.
Mr Ross will continue as the party’s interim leader until his replacement is announced.
His final weeks in the job will likely see him expected to respond to key announcements from the Scottish Government, including John Swinney’s first Programme for Government, as well as the medium-term financial strategy, both of which were delayed due to the unexpected announcement of the General Election.
