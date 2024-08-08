Four people have been taken to hospital following a multi-vehicle crash on the A9 near Kingussie.
Emergency services were alerted to the incident shortly after 12pm on Wednesday, and the police, ambulance service, and fire and rescue service were in attendance.
One patient was airlifted to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary while three others were taken by ambulance to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness, the Scottish Ambulance Service confirmed.
The road was closed in both directions following the crash, and was fully reopened by 5.45pm, according to Traffic Scotland.
A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We got the call-out at 12.43. Police and ambulance were in attendance at the incident also.”
