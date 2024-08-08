Emergency services attended but the man, who was driving an Audi A5 motor car, was pronounced dead at the scene.



The 62-year-old passenger of the Audi was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary where staff describe her condition as serious but stable.

READ MORE: Four people taken to hospital following A9 crash

READ MORE: Families pay tribute as trio killed in motorbike crash are named

Sergeant Eoin Maxwell from the North East Road Policing Unit said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who died.”



“We would like to thank the members of the public who assisted at the scene of the crash.



“I would appeal to anyone who witnessed the crash take place, who has not yet spoken to police, to contact us.”



Anyone with information should contact officers through 101 with reference 2702 of 7 August.