Four men have been arrested after drugs with a value of £1.1million were seized in Giffnock and Lockerbie on Wednesday afternoon.
Cocaine with an estimated street value of £1million was recovered from a house in Carleton Drive, Giffnock at around 3.30pm following a search of a house, with two men aged 29 and 35 arrested and charged in connection with that find.
They’ll appear at Paisley Sheriff Court charged with the offence today while another two men, aged 29 and 58, were arrested after cannabis with an estimated street value of £100,000 was recovered from a car.
Police stopped a Toyota Yaris on the A74(M) northbound, near to junction 17 at Lockerbie when they discovered the drugs and the two men were arrested and charged and will appear at Dumfries Sheriff Court later today.
Detective Superintendent Stevie Elliot said: “These significant recoveries highlight our determination to protect the public from this type of harmful criminality.
“It also underlines our commitment to the Serious Organised Crime Taskforce and the country's Serious Organised Crime Strategy and we will continue to work with partner agencies to tackle this issue and make our communities safer.
“Information from the public is absolutely crucial to our work and we would continue to urge anyone with knowledge or concerns about drugs activity in their area to contact Police Scotland on 101. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, where anonymity can be maintained.”
