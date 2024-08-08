Policing raiding a house in Giffnock uncovered a haul of drugs with a street value of £1m pounds.
The consignment of cocaine was seized during an operation in Carleton Drive on Wednesday.
Two men aged 29 and 35 years have been arrested and charged in connection with the recovery of the drugs, police Scotland said.
They are due to appear at Paisley Sheriff Court on Thursday, 8 August, 2024.
In a separate incident, around £100,000 worth of Cannabis was seized near Lockerbie.
A Toyota Yaris was stopped by officers on the A74(M) northbound, near to junction 17 at Lockerbie, who uncovered the drugs.
Two men aged 29 and 58 years have been arrested and charged in connection with this recovery and are due to appear at Dumfries Sheriff Court on Thursday, 8 August, 2024.
Detective Superintendent Stevie Elliot said: “These significant recoveries highlight our determination to protect the public from this type of harmful criminality.
“It also underlines our commitment to the Serious Organised Crime Taskforce and the country's Serious Organised Crime Strategy and we will continue to work with partner agencies to tackle this issue and make our communities safer.
“Information from the public is absolutely crucial to our work and we would continue to urge anyone with knowledge or concerns about drugs activity in their area to contact Police Scotland on 101. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, where anonymity can be maintained.”
