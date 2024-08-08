John Swinney has told social media giants they need to crack down on ‘profoundly dangerous’ disinformation as concerns continue to grow that disorder could spread to Scotland.
The Scottish First Minister said Police Scotland were prepared to handle any escalation north of the border after the trouble in England and Northern Ireland over the last week. Riots have taken place across the UK over the past week after three children were fatally stabbed in Southport.
Thousands of anti-racism protestors took to the street in England last night with no trouble reported after days of fighting among the far right. Disinformation shared on social media has been blamed for a lot of the trouble.
There have been no such events in Scotland so far, but Mr Swinney has said officers are assessing intelligence constantly.
Read More:
-
-
Scottish Labour MP says many people share Humza Yousaf's safety fears
-
Police repeat warning over violence and misinformation after First Minister meeting
Now the First Minister has demanded social media companies improve in cracking down on ‘false information’ with Ofcom reminding both Facebook and X, formerly Twitter, of their duties to stop disinformation.
Speaking on BBC Radio Scotland’s Good Morning Scotland programme, Mr Swinney said: “I think the social media companies have got a lot of improvement to undertake in their conduct.
“I was very struck by the communication of Ofcom yesterday, reminding social media companies of their obligation to remove material that incites hatred or violence.
“I don’t think that’s been the case.”
Mr Swinney said misinformation had wrongly been spread in relation to a stabbing in Stirling, which he said had been done to “stir up hatred” against the Muslim community.
He told the radio programme: : “The disinformation can be profoundly dangerous. We had an example at the weekend in Scotland where there was information – false information – circulating suggesting a stabbing that had taken place in Stirling had been undertaken by someone from the Muslim community.
“It was information circulated to try to stir up hatred. I was very grateful to Police Scotland for immediately intervening on that material, making it clear that this incident, which is a very serious incident and I feel very much for the victim that was involved, had nothing to do with a person from the Muslim community.
“Police Scotland, in my view, did absolutely the right thing to stamp on that misinformation and we will continue to do that where it’s required.”
Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar also said social media companies were not yet fulfilling their duty to prevent the spread of hatred.
It comes after he joined other Holyrood party leaders at Bute House to be briefed on the situation by Mr Swinney on Wednesday.
Mr Sarwar said: “I think many of our social media platforms aren’t yet taking the scale of action they could take to stop the scale of misinformation on their platforms.
“That needs to happen.”
He also said the UK Government was taking the “right steps” in tackling disorder in England, adding: “I think the tone is very welcome because I think it’s really important to stress that we are not going to tolerate far-right thugs, racists, trying to incite violence or take part in violence in our streets or to intimidate our communities or to target individual places of worship.”
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel