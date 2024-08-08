Phil Campbell, ScotRail Customer Operations Director, said: “This is another busy weekend for travel across Scotland’s Railway and we are doing everything we can to help customers get to the football match at Hampden and the events in Edinburgh.

“Customers are reminded that with the temporary timetable currently in place, there are fewer services than normal in operation. But to support both the football at the national stadium and the Edinburgh Festivals, we’ve made changes to our services, including extra seats and services and late-night trains to get people to and from Edinburgh.”

More seats will be added to services heading to and from Mount Florida as Rangers host Motherwell at their temporary home ground at Hampden this weekend.

With kick-off at 3 pm on Saturday, fans traveling to the match are being told to expect longer queuing times than normal, and that they should plan ahead as much as possible to ensure a quick exit from the southside.

The Edinburgh Festivals are now well underway, including the Fringe, the International Festival, and the Fringe by the sea.

ScotRail says they’re expecting the capital to be even busier than normal, with it being the last weekend before school returns.

They have added extra carriages to late-night services leaving Edinburgh, with an additional express service to Glasgow Queen Street via Falkirk High departing after midnight at 00.15, excluding Sunday night/Monday morning.

Hourly services have been increased to half-hourly services throughout the day and extra late-night trains from Edinburgh Waverley to Glasgow Queen Street via Falkirk High until the end of the festivals excluding Sundays.

To support return travel to the popular Fringe by the Sea, An additional late-night service will operate from North Berwick to Edinburgh until Sunday, 11 August. From Thursday to Saturday, the last train will leave North Berwick at 0001, with an earlier departure time of 2220 on Sundays.

With services expected to be busier than usual, extra carriages will also be added to key trains to and from the capital city to destinations in central Scotland.

Party at the Palace is also taking place in Linlithgow on Saturday and Sunday this weekend, but those attending the festival will be unable to make their way home by train after it finishes.

Anyone attending is being reminded that the final trains on Sunday, 11 August depart Linlithgow before the end of the event.

The temporary timetable comes amid a dispute between ScotRail and drivers represented by the trade union ASLEF.

While pay talks are ongoing, the drivers have taken up their contractual right to not work rest days, which has lead to less staff leaving ScotRail unable to operate as normal.

The union has also been calling on ScotRail to employ a more appropriate number of people to ensure the rail network runs smoothly in the future.

For now, ScotRail is encouraging commuters to plan their journey in advance and stick to it.

Mr Campbell added: “As with last week, Sunday’s timetable will be significantly reduced and customers are advised to check the ScotRail app or website to get the latest information. This will be updated by Friday, 9 August.

“With trains expected to be busier than usual, we’re encouraging everyone to allow extra time for travel, and check their journey in advance via our online journey planner.

“Buying return tickets before you board using our mTicket system on our mobile app will help your journey run smoothly.”