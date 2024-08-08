In 1940, at the age of 18, Janet Harvey joined the workforce to help the war effort as an electrician in the River Clyde’s shipyards. She played a crucial role in the UK’s war effort and was one of just a handful of women working as electricians alongside the 100,000-strong male workforce.

At the age of 96, Ms Harvey was awarded an Honorary Degree of Doctor of Engineering from Glasgow Caledonian University in recognition of her outstanding contribution to Glasgow’s shipyards during the war.

She died on Armistice Day, November 11, 2023 at the age of 101.

The Janet Harvey Hall is currently under construction at BAE Systems’ site in Govan. The company said that naming the hall after her not only honours her contribution, but “also the efforts of all the women who stepped up and became electricians, welders, engineers and platers when the call came”.

Janet Harvey was awarded an Honorary Degree aged 96 (Image: BAE Systems)

Jen Blee, business operations director of BAE Systems’ Naval Ships business, said: “It’s fitting that a pioneer such as Janet will remain synonymous with our efforts to re-imagine complex shipbuilding on the upper Clyde. Today, women like Janet are much more commonplace in our yards than they once were and their numbers and impact continues to grow.

“We owe so much to generations past and will use the wisdom they gave us to create our own legacy for generations to come.”

June Cofflet, Ms Harvey’s niece, said: “Janet would have been absolutely delighted to have the ship build hall named after her. She was so very proud of the work she did during the war. She had great memories of her time working on the Clyde and felt that the work she did made a difference.

“As a family we are delighted that BAE Systems has chosen our aunt’s name to go on the ship build hall, it is a real honour.”

The hall is a key element of the £300m transformation of BAE Systems' shipbuilding facilities in Glasgow. Once complete, this vast facility will be large enough for two Type 26 frigates to be constructed side-by-side. It will consist of more than 6,000 tonnes of steel and 20,000m3 of concrete.

Once complete, the hall will help enable efficient and safe shipbuilding for decades to come with future work unaffected by adverse weather. With two 100-tonne cranes and two 20-tonne cranes, the facility is designed to accommodate up to 500 workers per shift.

(Image: BAE Systems)

The Type 26 frigate is an advanced anti-submarine warfare warship designed to support joint and multinational operations across the full spectrum of operations including counter piracy, humanitarian, and disaster relief work.

Work on the first four ships is already well under way.

First-of-class HMS Glasgow is at BAE Systems’ Scotstoun shipyard having complex systems installed, HMS Cardiff is getting ready to join the first ship in Scotstoun, HMS Belfast is being assembled and HMS Birmingham is in its early construction phase.

All eight frigates will be built in Govan and Scotstoun with the work sustaining approximately 1,700 jobs in Scotland with a further 2,300 jobs across the wider UK supply chain.

