A proposed development for a horse racing track at the site of the Battle of Bannockburn has sparked concern from the National Trust for Scotland who believe it shouldn't be allowed.
Stirling Council recommended that plans to develop the track should be approved but it left the trust angry and they have now called on their 330,000 members as well as the wider public to support their campaign for MSPs to look at it and potentially overturn it.
They want people to write to their local MSP and try and save the historical site from becoming a race track. They believe it would destroy one of the final remaining open landscapes on which the historical battle took place in 1314.
The trust's Director of Conservation & Policy Stuart Brooks, said: “We believe Scotland thinks more of its heritage than this, and we need as many people as possible to stand with us to defend this special place now and for the future.
Read More:
- Charity trust calls for support for fight against horse-racing track at Bannockburn
-
'Desecration' ScotGov heritage agency engulfed in row on saving national treasure
“The fields in question are on the national Inventory of Historic Battlefields and although they don’t fall within the land owned and cared for by the Trust, they are within the known boundaries of the 1314 conflict. They are integral to the experience of visitors who come from near and far to learn about this special aspect of Scotland’s heritage. These fields are not just fields, but a living testament to the historical and cultural significance of the Battle of Bannockburn.
“If they are developed, we will not just lose a part of our history, but also a connection from the present to the past. The loss will be intolerable and we will be left with a void in our heritage and a stain on our nation’s reputation."
Do you agree with these views that developments shouldn't be allowed on the site of the Battle of Bannockburn?
Take part in our Herald polls and have your say in the comments below.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here