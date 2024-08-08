They want people to write to their local MSP and try and save the historical site from becoming a race track. They believe it would destroy one of the final remaining open landscapes on which the historical battle took place in 1314.

The trust's Director of Conservation & Policy Stuart Brooks, said: “We believe Scotland thinks more of its heritage than this, and we need as many people as possible to stand with us to defend this special place now and for the future.

“The fields in question are on the national Inventory of Historic Battlefields and although they don’t fall within the land owned and cared for by the Trust, they are within the known boundaries of the 1314 conflict. They are integral to the experience of visitors who come from near and far to learn about this special aspect of Scotland’s heritage. These fields are not just fields, but a living testament to the historical and cultural significance of the Battle of Bannockburn.

“If they are developed, we will not just lose a part of our history, but also a connection from the present to the past. The loss will be intolerable and we will be left with a void in our heritage and a stain on our nation’s reputation."

