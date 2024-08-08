A teenager from Glasgow has been charged in connection with 'violent disorder' following riots in Southport and Liverpool last week.

The Crown Prosecution Service announced on Thursday that a number of people had been charged with offences.

Among them is a 15-year-old from Glasgow, who has been charged in connection with violent disorder and burglary.

He is due to appear in front of the Liverpool Youth Court.

The Crown Prosecution Service stated: “A 15-year-old, of Glasgow, has been charged with violent disorder and burglary and will appear at Liverpool Youth Court.”

