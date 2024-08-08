The site, to the east of Whitehill Avenue in Hillhead and west of Loch Lea, Mossgiel Gardens and Alloway Grove in Harestanes, is currently used for open space but was allocated in the Local Development Plan for residential development in 2017.

The proposal is to build 51 affordable homes for social rent on the site which would include cottage flats, semi-detached, and terraced homes ranging from one, two, three, and four bedroom properties. The development will be made possible through the allocation of grant funding from the Scottish Government’s Affordable Housing Supply Programme.

The site is currently used for open space. (Image: East Dunbartonshire Council)

Locals in the area will be able to get a first look at the new proposals during a drop-in event held in Kirkintilloch on Tuesday 20 August at Hillhead Community Centre between 3pm and 7pm.

Councillor Paul Ferretti, Convener of the Council’s Place, Neighbourhood & Corporate Assets Committee, said: “This is an opportunity for residents to find out about the proposed new development and provide us with feedback.

“There will be experts on hand to answer questions and provide further details on the plans and drawings that are being proposed to help us successfully deliver much needed affordable homes in this area. I hope people can attend and let us know their views.”

A second drop-in event will take place at the same venue and time on September 25, where previously gathered feedback will be provided. For those unable to make the sessions an online survey will launch on August 12 and run until Friday 23 August.

The plan to build the homes comes after the Scottish Government declared a housing emergency on May 15 this year.

In July, The Herald launched a campaign through a seven-point charter for change to help end Scotland's housing emergency.

(Image: NQ)

The campaign included a call to change the law so thousands of Scots found to be at risk of homelessness every year get support earlier to stay in their homes.

It also included a call for the required funds to urgently increase the building of affordable homes so people can move more rapidly out of homelessness and into settled accommodation.

The campaign was put together in collaboration with a range of key groups including the professional standards body Chartered Institute for Housing, homelessness charity Crisis and national tenants' rights organisation Living Rent.