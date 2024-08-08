Deputy leader Meghan Gallacher, Russell Findlay, Jamie Greene, Murdo Fraser, Brian Whittle and Liam Kerr have all announced their intention to stand.

Nominations for the post open on Thursday and will close on August 22 at noon, with candidates required to receive the backing of 100 party members to be able to run.

Here’s a who’s who of each candidate:

Meghan Gallacher

Former councillor Ms Gallacher, 32, is an MSP for Central Scotland MSP and has been deputy leader for over two years and is seen as one of Holyrood’s rising stars since entering parliament in 2021.

She is the only woman in the contest – but would become the third female leader of the Scottish Tories after the late Annabelle Goldie and Ruth Davidson.

She has pledged to create "a modern centre right party that is focused on delivering for everyone in Scotland”.

Russell Findlay

A former journalist, Mr Findlay spent most of his working life as an award-winning investigative reporter for the Sunday Mail, the Scottish Sun and STV.

Elected to the West of Scotland region in 2021, he was formerly the Scottish Conservatives Director of Communications before ‘crossing the fence’ to becoming an MSP.

During his time as a journalist, he was targeted in a gangland hit and had acid thrown at him on his doorstep. Mr Findlay subdued the attack, who received 15 years in prison.

He has earned a reputation among grassroots Tories as a vocal opponent of the Scottish National Party and Scottish independence.

Jamie Greene

Jamie Greene, MSP for the West Scotland, was the fifth Conservative MSP to enter the race — announcing his candidacy with an article in The Herald.

Mr Greene has served in various roles within the party including Shadow Justice Secretary, Shadow Education Secretary and Shadow Transport Secretary.

He voted against the controversial Gender Recognition Bill, something he believes cost him a role in the shadow cabinet.

In his Herald article, he said: “I plan to take the Scottish Conservatives to a new level. A unified team of ministers in waiting, a raft of pragmatic policies which resonate with voters, and trust rebuilt in a brand which has taken a battering”

Murdo Fraser

A senior MSP – Fraser was first elected in 2001 – He has previously served as Deputy leader of the party.

He announced his bid for the leadership of the party claiming members have been “let down” by bosses north and south of the border – including Douglas Ross.

Fraser, who once backed the idea of the Scottish Conservatives breaking away from the main UK party (something he’s cooled on now), believes it is time for a new direction.

He said: “Our party must change, and change cannot be continuity in a fancy wrapper – our party needs a leader who will reach every corner of it, change it and hold it together all at the same time.”

Brian Whittle

A former Olympic sprinter, Brian Whittle is probably the least well-known names on the list.

A West of Scotland list MSP since 2016, he said his candidacy has three “core principles” – education, enterprise and empowering people.

He said The party must also be willing to “tell hard truths”, saying: “A party that tries to be all things to all people will most likely end up being nothing to anyone.

“The Scottish Conservatives can be an effective, pragmatic, and successful centre-right government in Scotland.

“The path to get there will not be quick or easy, but then again, few things worth doing are easy.”

Liam Kerr

North East MSP Mr Kerr is the party’s education spokesman.

He announced his candidacy in the Telegraph, writing that the UK party had suffered a “sobering” defeat in the general election.

He said: “Under my leadership, the Scottish Conservatives will start from the future: a 15-year vision of what a vibrant, prosperous UK and world-leading Scotland will be.

“By presenting that vision of a better Scotland, alongside a holistic, evidence-based, ‘what-works’ strategy to deliver, the people of Scotland will look again at the Scottish Conservatives and give us the chance to work in government.”