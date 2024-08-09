A portfolio of historic buildings in Dunbar, including the town’s first iron beam construction, double-windowed shop, has been put up for sale with a price-tag of nearly £500,000.
The buildings at 7-9 West Port date from the late 19th century and include the original premises of William Main & Sons, the saddlery and harness maker.
Haddington-born William Main established the business in 1881 and it continued through three generations of the Main family. It diversified into sports outfitting before a garden centre was opened in 1981. Most recently, the premises traded as Saddler’s shop and café, but it closed a few years ago.
The B-listed property portfolio, which is being marketed by Allied Surveyors Scotland, spans 6,000 square feet. It also includes 7b Lawson Place – a workshop and yard – and two double-upper flats above the West Port shops.
“It has been fascinating to get an insight into the history of these buildings and hear some of the stories from members of the Main family,” said Iain Mercer, director of commercial agency (east) at Allied Surveyors Scotland.
“The portfolio offers an interesting and diverse mix of buildings which will present a range of opportunities to the eventual purchaser.”
Offers over £475,000 are being sought for the properties.
