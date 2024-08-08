Professor Ritchie believes it is growing issue in the modern workplace and hopes this study can help improve the lives of people who are diagnosed as well as helping their families, colleagues and employers.

She said: “Dementia is increasingly a workplace issue, impacting not just people with a diagnosis of dementia but also their families, colleagues and employers more generally.

Read More:

"Working with Dementia Network Plus will address the social and financial inequalities associated with dementia and develop evidence-based solutions to support continued employment or alternatives for those affected."

The initiative will address critical challenges faced by employees and employers to foster a more inclusive and supportive work environment for those living with dementia and the people caring for them.

They are doing this by leveraging the expertise of multiple universities and they seek to drive innovative solutions, enhanced workplace policies and improve the quality of life of all of those affected by the disease.

The Dementia Network Plus initiative is a strategic initiative by the Economic Social Research Council (ESRC), the National Institute for Health and Care Research (NIHR), and Alzheimer’s Society. It boasts several key features including a dedicated ‘WWD Academy’ which will underpin the development activities of the network to offer training and career development for researchers.

A ‘Seedcorn Fund’ will support innovative research projects while an ‘Innovation Fund’ will allow non-academic stakeholders to develop practical solutions based on research findings.

A lived experience panel will also ensure the voices of those with dementia are heard throughout the research project.

Professor Ritchie added: "Having people with dementia at the forefront of research that directly impacts their lives is crucial. This project gives those with dementia a platform to share experiences and work alongside researchers to develop solutions that make a real difference."

This project has the potential to significantly improve the lives of people affected by dementia. By fostering collaboration and driving research, Working with Dementia Network Plus paves the way for a more inclusive and supportive work environment for all.

Margaret McCallion, a member of the Scottish Dementia Working Group and co-researcher on the grant, expressed her excitement about the funding.

She said: “I am delighted that the new research grant for the dementia and work initiative with UWS has been approved. This funding will help address the challenges that people with dementia have in the workplace and allow us to show that we can continue to work after a diagnosis of dementia.”

Julie Edgar, Dean of the School of Health and Life Sciences at UWS, said: “This funding is a game-changer for people living with dementia and their families. This collaborative approach will ensure the research aligns with real-world experiences and leads to practical solutions.

“It allows us to create a supportive and inclusive work environment, ensuring that individuals can continue to contribute meaningfully to society.

“By addressing the unique challenges they face, we can reduce social and financial inequalities and significantly enhance their quality of life."

Professor Carol Holland from Lancaster University said: “Bringing together a unique range of disciplines, including employment law, health economics as well as expertise in co-research with people living with dementia and also potential interventions to maintain ageing well in employment situations, makes this an important network that seeks to have a significant impact on working lives and economic activity for an important sector of the population”.