In addition to the category finalists announced today, this year's Lifetime Achievement Award and Most Outstanding Business winners will be announced on the evening of the dinner.

There is also Glasgow’s Favourite Business, sponsored by the Glasgow Times, which is the only Glasgow Business Award voted for by the public. This shortlist for this category will be announced in the coming days when it will open for voting, with the winner to be crowned on the night.

The Herald and its sister paper, the Glasgow Times, are media partners for the awards which are now in their 26th year.

“Glasgow boasts a vibrant business community, and each year, our team at Glasgow Chamber of Commerce takes immense pride in showcasing its remarkable achievements," said Richard Muir, the group's deputy chief executive.

"These awards spotlight businesses and individuals who have gone above and beyond over the past year, celebrating the invaluable contributions they make to our city."

Sir Jim McDonald, principal and vice-chancellor at the University of Strathclyde, added: “As we celebrate our diamond jubilee, it is wonderful to be involved in recognising Glasgow's businesses.

"As a leading international technological university, our growth and achievements have been closely tied to our partnerships with business and industry in Glasgow and beyond. I would like to wish the best of luck to all of the shortlisted companies.”

The finalists are:

Best Performing Large Business, sponsored by Virgin Money

Allied Vehicles Limited

Cullen Sustainable Packaging

First Bus

Matthew Algie

McGill’s Bus Group Ltd

Peel Ports Clydeport

Best Performing Small-Medium Business, sponsored by Beam Digital and Design

J.G.B Steelcraft (UK) Limited

My Language Connection

Premiership Experience

Splatter Art Studio

Union Technical

WEEE Scotland Limited

Best Use of Digital Technology

Bellrock Technology

City of Glasgow College

freetobook

Kibble

Occutrace

Safe2Drive

Community Wealth Building, sponsored by Glasgow City Council

ENABLE Glasgow Fortune Works

Glasgow Care Foundation

Golf It!

Kinder Handl Community Enterprise CIC

The Prince & Princess of Wales Hospice

WEEE Scotland Limited

Entrepreneur of the Year, sponsored by Wright, Johnston & Mackenzie LLP

Javier Enrique Gutierrez Abril, Caribbean Goods

Kieran Coyle, Premiership Experience

Peter Facenna, Allied Vehicles Group

Dr Ayesha Ghaffar, SA Smile Clinic

Dr Sobiah Ghaffar, SA Smile Clinic

Victoria Nicol, My Language Connection

Julia Sagias, Julia Clare Interiors

Excellence in Communications, sponsored by The Herald

BIG Partnership and Caledonia Gladiators

BIG Partnership and Thorntons

Clarity Consultants Ltd

First Bus

Glasgow City Innovation District

Glasgow Clyde College

Fair and Healthy Workplace, sponsored by NHS Greater Glasgow & Clyde and Healthy Working Lives

ACS Clothing Limited

Clockwise Glasgow

Edrington

JACK RYAN

Simul8

Waterstons Ltd

Family Business of the Year, sponsored by ATG Entertainment

eeek! Escape Rooms

Elite Contract Furniture

J.G.B Steelcraft (UK) Limited

MCC Group Ltd

Sustainable Pathways LLP

The Evana Group Limited

Green Champion, sponsored by ScottishPower

BookSource

Green Fulfilment

Peel Ports Clydeport

Scottish Sports Futures

SWG3

Windowplus Home Improvements

Innovation in Business, sponsored by Glasgow City Innovation District

ACS Clothing Limited

Bellrock Technology

Creo Design

Glasgow School of Art – Future Skills

Safe2Drive

The Power Within Training

Inspiring Future Talent, sponsored by MacKay Corporate Insurance Brokers

Kibble

Pest Solutions

SEC

Stratum Masonry

The King’s Theatre and Theatre Royal Glasgow

Wheatley Group

Net Zero Achievement, sponsored by Glasgow City Council

JACK RYAN

Matthew Algie

Pest Solutions

The National Piping Centre

The Social Hub

Sustainable Development, sponsored by Scottish Water

Cullen Sustainable Packaging

DF Concerts & Events

McGill’s Bus Group Ltd

Inch Architecture & Design

Sustainable Pathways LLP

SWG3

Young Business Person of the Year, sponsored by City of Glasgow College