More than 80 individuals and organisations have been named as finalists across 14 categories in this year's Glasgow Business Awards.
The shortlisted entries have been revealed this morning by the Glasgow Chamber of Commerce, which runs the awards in partnership with the University of Strathclyde. Winners will be announced at a black-tie celebration taking place on October 3 at the DoubleTree by Hilton Glasgow Central.
In addition to the category finalists announced today, this year's Lifetime Achievement Award and Most Outstanding Business winners will be announced on the evening of the dinner.
There is also Glasgow’s Favourite Business, sponsored by the Glasgow Times, which is the only Glasgow Business Award voted for by the public. This shortlist for this category will be announced in the coming days when it will open for voting, with the winner to be crowned on the night.
The Herald and its sister paper, the Glasgow Times, are media partners for the awards which are now in their 26th year.
“Glasgow boasts a vibrant business community, and each year, our team at Glasgow Chamber of Commerce takes immense pride in showcasing its remarkable achievements," said Richard Muir, the group's deputy chief executive.
"These awards spotlight businesses and individuals who have gone above and beyond over the past year, celebrating the invaluable contributions they make to our city."
Sir Jim McDonald, principal and vice-chancellor at the University of Strathclyde, added: “As we celebrate our diamond jubilee, it is wonderful to be involved in recognising Glasgow's businesses.
"As a leading international technological university, our growth and achievements have been closely tied to our partnerships with business and industry in Glasgow and beyond. I would like to wish the best of luck to all of the shortlisted companies.”
The finalists are:
Best Performing Large Business, sponsored by Virgin Money
- Allied Vehicles Limited
- Cullen Sustainable Packaging
- First Bus
- Matthew Algie
- McGill’s Bus Group Ltd
- Peel Ports Clydeport
Best Performing Small-Medium Business, sponsored by Beam Digital and Design
- J.G.B Steelcraft (UK) Limited
- My Language Connection
- Premiership Experience
- Splatter Art Studio
- Union Technical
- WEEE Scotland Limited
Best Use of Digital Technology
- Bellrock Technology
- City of Glasgow College
- freetobook
- Kibble
- Occutrace
- Safe2Drive
Community Wealth Building, sponsored by Glasgow City Council
- ENABLE Glasgow Fortune Works
- Glasgow Care Foundation
- Golf It!
- Kinder Handl Community Enterprise CIC
- The Prince & Princess of Wales Hospice
- WEEE Scotland Limited
Entrepreneur of the Year, sponsored by Wright, Johnston & Mackenzie LLP
- Javier Enrique Gutierrez Abril, Caribbean Goods
- Kieran Coyle, Premiership Experience
- Peter Facenna, Allied Vehicles Group
- Dr Ayesha Ghaffar, SA Smile Clinic
- Dr Sobiah Ghaffar, SA Smile Clinic
- Victoria Nicol, My Language Connection
- Julia Sagias, Julia Clare Interiors
Excellence in Communications, sponsored by The Herald
- BIG Partnership and Caledonia Gladiators
- BIG Partnership and Thorntons
- Clarity Consultants Ltd
- First Bus
- Glasgow City Innovation District
- Glasgow Clyde College
Fair and Healthy Workplace, sponsored by NHS Greater Glasgow & Clyde and Healthy Working Lives
- ACS Clothing Limited
- Clockwise Glasgow
- Edrington
- JACK RYAN
- Simul8
- Waterstons Ltd
Family Business of the Year, sponsored by ATG Entertainment
- eeek! Escape Rooms
- Elite Contract Furniture
- J.G.B Steelcraft (UK) Limited
- MCC Group Ltd
- Sustainable Pathways LLP
- The Evana Group Limited
Green Champion, sponsored by ScottishPower
- BookSource
- Green Fulfilment
- Peel Ports Clydeport
- Scottish Sports Futures
- SWG3
- Windowplus Home Improvements
Innovation in Business, sponsored by Glasgow City Innovation District
- ACS Clothing Limited
- Bellrock Technology
- Creo Design
- Glasgow School of Art – Future Skills
- Safe2Drive
- The Power Within Training
Inspiring Future Talent, sponsored by MacKay Corporate Insurance Brokers
- Kibble
- Pest Solutions
- SEC
- Stratum Masonry
- The King’s Theatre and Theatre Royal Glasgow
- Wheatley Group
Net Zero Achievement, sponsored by Glasgow City Council
- JACK RYAN
- Matthew Algie
- Pest Solutions
- The National Piping Centre
- The Social Hub
Sustainable Development, sponsored by Scottish Water
- Cullen Sustainable Packaging
- DF Concerts & Events
- McGill’s Bus Group Ltd
- Inch Architecture & Design
- Sustainable Pathways LLP
- SWG3
Young Business Person of the Year, sponsored by City of Glasgow College
- Adam Bastock, founder of Small99
- Ryan Clark, chief executive of Safer Group
- Javier Enrique Gutierrez Abril, founder of Caribbean Goods
- Cain Fleming, director of Green Fulfilment
- Charlotte Quigley, managing director of Q Fire Protection and Carpentry
- Scott Reid, managing director of Stratum Masonry
