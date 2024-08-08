Public health officials are investigating a small number of cases of hepatitis A in North Lanarkshire.
NHS Lanarkshire said a few cases of the contagious liver infection have been found in the Cumbernauld area.
The infection can range from a mild illness, which last a few weeks, to a severe form lasting several months.
It tends to spread through contaminated food or water, or from close contact with an infected person.
Symptoms include tiredness, joint pain, fever, loss of appetite, nausea and diarrhoea, while infected individuals may also experience pain in the upper-right stomach, rashes, jaundice, dark urine and pale faeces, itchy skin and abdominal pain and swelling.
Vaccinations are being offered to the contacts of people affected and residents in the area are being urged to watch out for symptoms, although the illness is sometimes asymptomatic.
Dr Alison Smith-Palmer, public health consultant, said: “We are aware of a small number of cases of hepatitis A in the Cumbernauld area.
“We are working closely with the cases, their families and their close contacts who, as a precautionary measure, are being offered the chance to get vaccinated against hepatitis A infection.
“The hepatitis A vaccine is a well-established, safe and effective vaccine which provides protection against infection to those who receive the vaccine and also helps to protect people who may have other health conditions and may be at risk of severe illness if they become infected with hepatitis A.
“We are also asking the local residents in Cumbernauld to be aware of the symptoms and signs of hepatitis A infection and if they are experiencing any symptoms or signs to seek medical attention.”
There is no cure for hepatitis A which will usually get better its own within a couple of months, according to the NHS Inform website.
However, it can occasionally last for many months and, in rare cases, it can be life-threatening if it causes liver failure.
More information is available on the NHS Inform website, and from the NHS Lanarkshire Health Protection Team by phoning 01698 752952.
