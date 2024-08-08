Scottish universities recorded record-high enrolments of international students in 2022-2023.
According to new data published by the Higher Education Statistics Agency, 83,975 of the 292,240 students were from outside the UK, compared to 173,745 Scottish students and 33,805 from elsewhere in the UK.
This represents an increase of almost 30,000 students since 2018-2019, when Scottish universities reported 58,075 enrolments from outside the UK.
Meanwhile, the number of Scottish students has fluctuated in recent years. Although the most recent data shows an increase since the 163,480 reported in 2018-2019, there was a drop of almost 100,000 Scottish students compared to the 183,025 enrolled last year.
The Universities of Edinburgh (16,625) and Glasgow (15,200) combined to account for 37% of the total number of international enrolments in Scotland, while the University of the Highlands and Islands (UHI) reported 270 of their 9,655 total were international students.
Read More:
- Brian Wilson: If we care about attainment gaps, throw everything at early years
-
Young people have once again been failed by a system getting 'back to normal'
UHI also reported the highest percentage of Scottish students. Edinburgh and the University of St Andrews were the only universities to report more international students than Scottish students.
Scottish students accounted for 59% of total university enrolments.
Across Scotland, international enrolments were most prevalent on full-time postgraduate courses, which were made up of approximately 76% international students.
Despite the reported increase in international students, university leaders have long warned that the international student population provides a critical but variable source of income. For universities to become too reliant on international student fees, they are put at the mercy of changes to immigration policy or other geopolitical events.
University leaders in Scotland have recently suggested that there is an overreliance on international student fees, which contribute substantially more to university budgets than the £1,820 that they receive from the Scottish Government for each Scottish student.
In a hearing at the Scottish Parliament’s Education, Children and Young People committee in June, Universities Scotland convener Professor Iain Gillespie told MSPs that universities across Scotland are facing a financial crisis due to their dependence on international student tuition.
“That’s been the case for quite some time, and our funding model is predicated on that. Recently, in the last year, we’ve seen some movements around that.
“Scottish students cost money, and we need to subsidise Scottish students through the funding model.”
There have been calls for the Scottish Government to increase the amount that it provides each university per Scottish student, although the government has so far not shown that it is open to any changes to the funding model.
Following a series of reports from King’s College London which featured Scottish university leaders calling for a change in the amount of money paid per Scottish student, a government spokesperson said that it remained committed to providing free tuition for Scots.
“The latest data shows since this policy was put in place, the number of Scottish students entering full-time first degree courses at university has increased by 31%, with record numbers of students from our poorest communities as a result of the Scottish Government’s commitment to widening access to university.
"Scotland’s student debt levels are also the lowest in the UK, almost three times lower in than in England.”
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here