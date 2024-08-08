This represents an increase of almost 30,000 students since 2018-2019, when Scottish universities reported 58,075 enrolments from outside the UK.

Meanwhile, the number of Scottish students has fluctuated in recent years. Although the most recent data shows an increase since the 163,480 reported in 2018-2019, there was a drop of almost 100,000 Scottish students compared to the 183,025 enrolled last year.

The Universities of Edinburgh (16,625) and Glasgow (15,200) combined to account for 37% of the total number of international enrolments in Scotland, while the University of the Highlands and Islands (UHI) reported 270 of their 9,655 total were international students.

UHI also reported the highest percentage of Scottish students. Edinburgh and the University of St Andrews were the only universities to report more international students than Scottish students.

Scottish students accounted for 59% of total university enrolments.

Across Scotland, international enrolments were most prevalent on full-time postgraduate courses, which were made up of approximately 76% international students.

Despite the reported increase in international students, university leaders have long warned that the international student population provides a critical but variable source of income. For universities to become too reliant on international student fees, they are put at the mercy of changes to immigration policy or other geopolitical events.

University leaders in Scotland have recently suggested that there is an overreliance on international student fees, which contribute substantially more to university budgets than the £1,820 that they receive from the Scottish Government for each Scottish student.

In a hearing at the Scottish Parliament’s Education, Children and Young People committee in June, Universities Scotland convener Professor Iain Gillespie told MSPs that universities across Scotland are facing a financial crisis due to their dependence on international student tuition.

“That’s been the case for quite some time, and our funding model is predicated on that. Recently, in the last year, we’ve seen some movements around that.

“Scottish students cost money, and we need to subsidise Scottish students through the funding model.”

There have been calls for the Scottish Government to increase the amount that it provides each university per Scottish student, although the government has so far not shown that it is open to any changes to the funding model.

Following a series of reports from King’s College London which featured Scottish university leaders calling for a change in the amount of money paid per Scottish student, a government spokesperson said that it remained committed to providing free tuition for Scots.

“The latest data shows since this policy was put in place, the number of Scottish students entering full-time first degree courses at university has increased by 31%, with record numbers of students from our poorest communities as a result of the Scottish Government’s commitment to widening access to university.

"Scotland’s student debt levels are also the lowest in the UK, almost three times lower in than in England.”