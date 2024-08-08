THAT housebuilder Persimmon has delivered a solid set of half-year results shows clear signs that confidence is returning to the housing market.
The York-based company, one of the UK’s largest housebuilders, in a trading statement for the half year ending June 30, 2024, made a point of attributing its performance to an uplift in consumer confidence which has led to a strong pick-up in enquiries over the summer.
The recent cut to the Bank of England base rate further supports this, the builder noted. And while planning is devolved to Scotland, Persimmon has also voiced optimism following planning reforms announced by the new UK Government after Labour’s victory in last month’s General Election.
Housebuilder Persimmon reports improved performance
Persimmon, sitting on a private forward order book up 28% year on year to £1.12 billion, said half-year revenue rose 10.9% to £1.3bn, driven by 4,445 new home completions, up 5%, including a 14% increase in private completions to 3,742 homes with the averaging selling price £263,288, up from £256,445 a year ago.
Underlying operating profit was broadly flat at £152 million, reflecting the slightly lower margins on prior orders due to build-cost inflation and increased use of incentives, while pre-tax profit fell by 3% to £146.3m, although this was ahead of the expected £129m. Persimmon also noted it was on track for completions of about 10,500 for the full year, at the top end of previous guidance.
However, the picture of another housebuilder, Cala, isn’t quite so rosy. It saw profits plunge as it unveiled a £42m operating profit in the six months to June 30 compared with £68m in the same period of last year.
Persimmon shows market challenges are far from over
Of course, Cala is a different animal, owned by Legal & General which has raised the prospect of selling the business under new chief executive Antonio Simões’s plan to simplify the group and increase returns to shareholders.
That said, analysts are particularly upbeat about Persimmon. AJ Bell investment director Russ Mould said: “News leading housebuilder Persimmon delivered completions at the top end of its previous guidance will be music to the ears of a new Labour government which has prioritised increasing the supply of new homes.
“But, while Persimmon did specifically reference recently loosened planning laws alongside its first-half results, the big driver is ultimately signs of improved demand – with the Bank of England’s first rate cut representing a significant moment.”
Cala hit by higher interest rates and planning delays
At Wealth Club, Charlie Huggins, manager of the quality shares portfolio, alluded to “green shoots”, noting: “There are signs that confidence is returning to the housing market. Interest rates have finally started to be cut, mortgage rates are coming down and a landslide labour victory provides further fuel for optimism, particularly given their pro-housing agenda.”
And Persimmon group chief executive made his views crystal clear: “Persimmon is a growing company with growing opportunities.”
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here