The host put it to Mr Yousaf how to tackle the issue of far right radicalisation online when Mr Musk, who owns Twitter, was making comments seen as inciteful online.

"Anyone who suggests racism is the preserve of the working class is wrong," he said.

"In my opinion Elon Musk is one of the most dangerous men on the planet. He is not accountable to anybody.

"He has vast wealth...he is not an idiot, he is a very smart man, very tech savvy."

He added that Mr Musk had amplified far right ideas on his platform and has "almost called for civil war in Europe".

He said: "He does it with a question mark..tries to pose it as an innocent question, but he is using his wealth to amplify the far right.

"Anyone who is on X will see what a difference there has been to that platform since Elon Musk has taken over."

Last year Mr Yousaf hit back at a claim by Mr Musk that he was a "blatant racist".

Mr Musk posted the comment on his X social media platform in response to an edited clip of a speech Humza Yousaf gave after the murder of George Floyd.

A spokesman for Mr Yousaf said Mr Musk should instead "tackle racism and hatred that goes unchecked on the social media platform he owns".

He also said Mr Yousaf had been on the receiving end of racism his whole life.

The first minister's name was trending on X, formerly known as Twitter, after Mr Musk tweeted about him. Mr Yousaf reacted on Friday morning by posting, external: "Racists foaming at the mouth at my very existence."

He then added: "Me:" and shared a gif from the BBC comedy Still Game, featuring the character Navid dancing in his shop.

Mr Musk, who has more than 160 million followers, had replied "What a blatant racist!" in response to a post by a prominent right-wing social media account. It had shown an edited 45 second clip of a lengthy speech Mr Yousaf made in the Scottish Parliament in June 2020.

A fact check carried out by the Reuters news agency in February last year concluded that the clip misrepresented Mr Yousaf's comments by suggesting he had been arguing that Scotland contained too many white people.

Reuters said: "Yousaf's speech was given as part of a wider discussion about racial injustice and the lack of people of colour in positions of power in the Scottish Parliament and government.

"The speech did not assert that white people make up too large a proportion of Scotland's overall population."

Mr Yousaf gave his speech the month after the murder of African-American George Floyd on a Minneapolis street sparked worldwide protests against racism and excessive use of force by police.

Mr Yousaf, who was justice secretary at the time, told MSPs that the country had to "accept the reality and the evidence that is in front of us, that Scotland has a problem of structural racism".

He went on to say "in 99% of their meetings I go to, I am the only non-white person in the room".

Image source,PA Media

Image caption,

Mr Yousaf has spoken in the past about the racism he has had to face throughout his life

Mr Yousaf then listed a number of positions - including the lord advocate, solicitor general and Police Scotland chief constable - and, after each, added: "white".