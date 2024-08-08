Walker’s Shortbread has unveiled a new pop-up site which invites passengers travelling through Edinburgh Airport to ‘experience the joy of shortbread’ through sight, smell and taste.
The site runs until September 2 to coincide with the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, which drew in travellers from over 170 countries last year.
Walker’s new pop-up looks to encapsulate visitors’ senses - with scents of freshly-baked shortbread - via a new feature where shoppers can use the available atomisers to activate the scent.
To celebrate Walker’s provenance and heritage, the space is decorated with illustrations of well-known Scottish landmarks featured alongside a 3D replica of Joseph Walker's original baker's van.
READ MORE: Glasgow airline hires new operations chief from travel giant
Visitors will have an opportunity to taste Walker’s delicious all-butter shortbread, with plenty of Shortbread fingers samples available. Shortbread themed signs hanging on the ceiling will also guide shoppers to Walker’s personalised vending machine within the World Duty Free store at Edinburgh Airport.
Bryony Walker, Head of Commercial Strategy at Walker’s Shortbread, said: “As a proud Scottish brand, Walker’s new pop-up site aims to engage international audiences visiting Edinburgh in an exciting and memorable way.
"We have embodied Scotland’s ‘friendly and welcoming’ reputation, to create something that is not just a shopping experience, but a journey through Walker’s heritage using sight, smell and taste, to bring to life the joy of shortbread.”
Linsey Jordan, Head of Retail at Edinburgh Airport, commented: “Many passengers like nothing better than to stock up on Scottish favourites as they pass through the airport, and as Walker’s Shortbread is always a top choice it’s no surprise this eye-catching installation is proving a big hit.”
“As travellers from all across the world come to Edinburgh to enjoy the Festival – and experience the very best of Scotland – we’re pleased to work with Walker’s on showcasing one of Scotland’s most loved treats in a unique way throughout the month of August.”
Jonathan McIvor, Head of the Confectionery Category in the UK for Avolta, added: “At Avolta, we know that consumers want to be immersed in unique and memorable shopping experiences. Through collaborations with brands like Walker’s, we can deliver on this mission, while bringing heritage and culture to the forefront of what we do. Travellers from all over the world will now be able to visit this exciting pop-up to experience the true essence of Scotland.”
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here