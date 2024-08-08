A UK restaurant group is said to be 'confident' that it's latest opening will be a welcome addition to Glasgow city centre after serving its first customers this week.
The Assaggini UK group has now opened it's third Scottish location in a George Square unit, formerly home to both Doppio Malto and Jamie Oliver’s Italian, which has space for up to 150 diners.
This adds to a portfolio which includes sister branches on Glasgow’s Byres Road and Rose Street in Edinburgh.
Panos, general manager at Assaggini George Square, said: “We are incredibly excited about the expansion of the Assaggini brand following the success of our Byres Road and Rose Street locations.
“We are confident our new George Square site, where we will feature live music, expertly crafted cocktails, delectable Italian cuisine and WEST Brewery's famous beers, will be a welcome addition to the ever-evolving food and drink scene in the centre of Glasgow.”
The menu at Assaggini restaurants offers an “authentic taste of Italy that seamlessly blends traditional Italian cuisine with modern creativity”.
Read more:
-
-
TARDIS takeovers: Meet the dairy loving duos behind two new city eateries
-
Its name means “small tastes” in Italian, in a nod to the brand's concept of serving small, shareable plates which allow diners to experience “a myriad of flavours in one sitting”.
This includes a range of 13 fresh pastas, 13 Pinsa-style regional pizzas and 13 WEST Brewery Beers on draught.
The bar at the new venue will also serve an extensive selection of drinks, from classic cocktails to craft beers and wines.
Matt Munro managing director of WEST Brewery said: “We’re excited to see Assaggini expand to George Square, continuing our partnership where every Italian dish is perfectly paired with a WEST beer.
“This unique concept has been a hit on Byres Road in Glasgow and Rose Street in Edinburgh.
"We’re looking forward to bringing this winning combination of beer, pasta, and pizza to George Square and sharing it with more of Glasgow."
For more information on Assaggini, visit their website here.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here