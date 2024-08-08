This adds to a portfolio which includes sister branches on Glasgow’s Byres Road and Rose Street in Edinburgh.

Pictured: Assaggini will takeover the former Doppio Malto unit at George Square (Image: Supplied)

Panos, general manager at Assaggini George Square, said: “We are incredibly excited about the expansion of the Assaggini brand following the success of our Byres Road and Rose Street locations.

“We are confident our new George Square site, where we will feature live music, expertly crafted cocktails, delectable Italian cuisine and WEST Brewery's famous beers, will be a welcome addition to the ever-evolving food and drink scene in the centre of Glasgow.”

Pictured: The menu features 13 fresh pasta dishes (Image: Supplied)

The menu at Assaggini restaurants offers an “authentic taste of Italy that seamlessly blends traditional Italian cuisine with modern creativity”.

Its name means “small tastes” in Italian, in a nod to the brand's concept of serving small, shareable plates which allow diners to experience “a myriad of flavours in one sitting”.

Pictured: The new restaurant has space for 150 diners (Image: Supplied)

This includes a range of 13 fresh pastas, 13 Pinsa-style regional pizzas and 13 WEST Brewery Beers on draught.

The bar at the new venue will also serve an extensive selection of drinks, from classic cocktails to craft beers and wines.

Pictured: Assaggini is open now at George Square (Image: Supplied)

Matt Munro managing director of WEST Brewery said: “We’re excited to see Assaggini expand to George Square, continuing our partnership where every Italian dish is perfectly paired with a WEST beer.

“This unique concept has been a hit on Byres Road in Glasgow and Rose Street in Edinburgh.

"We’re looking forward to bringing this winning combination of beer, pasta, and pizza to George Square and sharing it with more of Glasgow."

For more information on Assaggini, visit their website here.