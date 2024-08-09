Edinburgh-based Logan Energy will engineer, manufacture, supply and maintain the complete package of equipment for the project. This includes electrolysers to convert municipal water into hydrogen, storage tanks, compressors, fuelling system and key turnkey contractor services.

The exact value of the contract was not disclosed but is said to be Logan's largest order since it was set up in 2005.

“We are honoured to have been selected as the supplier of technology for the largest public fleet of hydrogen buses in the Czech Republic," chief executive Bill Ireland said.

"We would like to thank ČEZ for their trust in our experience. We believe the project will be a catalyst for further transport and hydrogen economy projects in the Czech Republic."

In February Logan announced that it had secured £5 million of investment from Singapore-based Lanxing New Energy and long-term backer Scottish Enterprise.

"This project is just part of the ramp-up of hydrogen fuelling stations planned across the UK, Europe and worldwide and we’re proud to be supplying reliable technology to drive this revolution," Mr Ireland added.

"Larger vehicles like buses, trucks and other commercial transport can frequently operate more sustainably and effectively using hydrogen as a fuel rather than traditional battery electric vehicle technology.”

With a manufacturing site at Wallyford and development facilities at Heriot-Watt University, Logan supports hydrogen projects around the world in countries such as the Netherlands, Germany, Spain, Singapore, China and Ireland. Closer to home, it has been in charge of installing a hydrogen electrolyser at Arbikie Distillery near Montrose.