The CMAL-led project team of contractors George Leslie Ltd, Napier Bros Engineers and Malin Group, and engineering consultants, Mott MacDonald, have installed vital infrastructure upgrades at both Kennacraig and Port Askaig to accommodate the new Islay vessels - MV Isle of Islay and MV Loch Indaal.

Throughout the closure, CalMac operated amended timetables for the Kennacraig – Port Ellen – Port Askaig and Oban – Colonsay – Port Askaig services to support travellers and communities on Islay, Jura and Colonsay.

Preparatory work began in November 2023 at Kennacraig, which included modification of the fixed ramp on the north berth. In January 2024, the south berth was closed to replace existing fenders, build of new piled walls, undertake dredging and remove and refurbish the linkspan. During this time, all ferry services were operating from the north berth.

After being removed for refurbishment, the linkspan has now been reinstated and is ready for ferry services to resume, with the project completed two weeks ahead of schedule. Services will now operate on the south berth, while works on the north berth, including wall construction, fender replacement, re-profiling of the fixed ramp and dredging works commence.

At Port Askaig, work began in March this year with the replacement of the existing fenders, installation of piles and concrete foundations for a mooring aid, and additional electrical upgrades. The fendering work was carried out between ferry arrivals and departures causing no disruptions to services.

In June, a six-week full port closure was implemented to replace the fenders on the roundhead structure and after successful installation of these fenders, Port Askaig was reopened on July 31 as scheduled. The ongoing mooring aid foundation and electrical works will continue without any disruption to services.

Ramsay Muirhead, Director of Port Infrastructure and Planning at CMAL, said: “Meticulous planning ensured the safe lifting and transportation of the linkspan from Kennacraig. Given the challenges involved, this is a significant milestone for the project, completed ahead of the schedule.

“With work continuing on the north berth at Kennacraig and on schedule for completion at Port Askaig and Colonsay this autumn, we’d like to thank everyone involved in the delivery of this project, especially the local communities for their patience and cooperation as we strive to enhance port infrastructure ahead of the arrival of the two new Islay vessels.”

Project team from L-R: Andrew Laverty, Site Manager from George Leslie Ltd, Tony Fry, Construction Director at George Leslie Ltd, Jim Fairlie, Minister for Agriculture and Connectivity, and Nasir Uddin, Project Manager from CMAL (Image: Transport Scotland)

Following his visit to Kennacraig ferry terminal to see the reopening of the south berth, Minister for Agriculture and Connectivity, Jim Fairlie, said: “I’m very pleased to see this important work completed and both harbours ready for the arrival of the MV Islay of Islay and MV Loch Indaal.

“I used the ferry service on my way to the Islay show and to meet with local businesses on the island, and it was great to see the finished works at the south port at Kennacraig and meet the hard-working harbour staff in person.

“The completion of these port upgrades marks another important milestone in the Scottish Government’s commitment to delivering six new major vessels into service by 2026.

“Communities and businesses on Islay and Jura will be looking forward to a more resilient and modern ferry service, as well as upgraded harbour facilities, with further vessels set to bring similar improvements to other parts of the Clyde and Hebrides Ferry Services network in the future.”

Tony Fry, Construction Director at George Leslie, said: “We were delighted to welcome Minister for Agriculture and Connectivity, Jim Fairlie MSP, to Kennacraig for a site visit. Despite the rain, the Minister and Transport Scotland gained valuable insights into the scale of the project and the dedication of our team. Their visit was a welcome opportunity to showcase our progress and highlight the engineering challenges we are overcoming to deliver.

“Port Askaig is making excellent headway, with the team successfully balancing engineering demands with the critical need for a ferry service. Although closing the harbour for a short window was necessary to conduct the works, we are grateful for the patience of the local community.”