Heritage chiefs have launched a public consultation on proposals to introduce an entry fee and potential changes to access at Calanais Standing Stones.
Historic Environment Scotland (HES) is proposing a single admission charge as part of plans to establish Calanais as a “true world-class heritage attraction”.
The proposals would not apply to local residents as part of a commitment "to ensuring continued access for the community".
HES said it is working in partnership with Urras nan Tursachan (UnT), who run the visitor centre, as part of their plans to significantly upgrade their current visitor infrastructure.
Located in the west coast of Lewis, the 5,000 year old Calanais Stones (or Callanish in its anglicised form) represent one of the best preserved prehistoric monuments in Europe.
A cross-shaped setting of ancient monoliths, Calanais predates Stonehenge and was an important place for ritual activity for at least 2,000 years.
Mystery surrounds its exact purpose, although much of the evidence indicates that it was the site of both an astronomical observatory and ritual activity.
Back in May this year, plans for the visitor centre at the site to undergo extensive architectural improvements were granted planning permission.
Standing Stones Trust (Urras nan Tursachan), the charity dedicated to the preservation of the iconic stone circle site, said that the redevelopment of the centre "has been a long-term ambition of the community".
The permission will allow the centre to move forward with its goal of transforming into a 5-star visitor attraction and a first-class community facility, the charity added.
Sian Evans, Regional Visitor and Community Manager for North Region at HES, commented on the consultation: “The Calanais Standing Stones are synonymous with the Outer Hebrides, embodying thousands of years of history and culture.
"With increased visitor footfall and the challenges presented by factors such as climate change, we must take action to ensure the stones are adequately protected to stand on this site for at least another 5000 years.
"Our goal is to ensure our proposals also enhance the site’s value to both the community and visitors. We encourage everyone with an interest, relationship or connection to this iconic site participate in this consultation to help shape its future.”
